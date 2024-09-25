Akulina Bakhturina, senior trainer of the international network of ballet and stretching studios LEVITA, revealed five signs that indicate that a person is engaged in an inappropriate sport. She spoke about this in an interview with Lenta.ru.

The first sign that this sport is not suitable is the mood and feelings. “If after a session you have thoughts that it’s finally over, if there is no desire to come to the next training session, then it is worth thinking about another direction,” Bakhturina shared. She noted that along with fatigue, there should be a sense of satisfaction, and the mood should rise.

The second and main sign is the body’s reaction. The specialist recommended stopping the exercises if there are unpleasant sensations in the joints, muscle pain for more than a week. In this case, she advised to consult a doctor to change the load or type of exercise.

Bakhturina named the result as the next important aspect. “If, after attending classes for a certain period of time, you do not see the result you expected, or, on the contrary, you see a result that is not what you expected, then you should question the correctness of your choice of sport,” she explained.

Another sign worth paying attention to is motivation. Bakhturina emphasized that a suitable sport brings joy and pleasure and does not make you want to skip training.

Finally, the goal and analysis of possible results will help you find the right activity. “For example, the goal is to lose weight, but the direction is the gym and working with weights. There is an obvious discrepancy between the goal and the method. After all, in the gym you are more likely to gain weight than lose it,” the expert explained.

