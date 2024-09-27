Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Investigations with a Mesotech sonar on the sunken ferry Estonia (archive image). © IMAGO/Madis Veltman/Scanpix

Even 30 years after one of the worst shipping disasters, questions about the sinking of the ferry Estonia remain unanswered. An expert brings light into the darkness.

Tallinn – The Sinking of the “Estonia“, in which over 800 people lost their lives, is considered one of the most tragic in post-war European history. There are numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the accident and even three decades later, questions still remain unanswered. The most pressing of these is probably: Why was the ship allowed to make the journey even though it was not seaworthy? .

A tragedy in less than an hour: what happened in the last minutes of the Estonia?

30 years ago, on September 28, 1994, the “Estonia” left the port of the Estonian capital Tallinn with 989 passengers on board for its destination: Stockholm. But the ship never got there. The ferry sank in the stormy night, killing 852 people. Survivors of the accident reported hearing a metallic crack at around 12:55 a.m. At 1:20 a.m. a warning sounded over the ship’s loudspeakers, and at 1:22 a.m. the crew sent an emergency call: “Häire, Häire” (roughly: “Mayday, Mayday”), according to a Swedish report from 2008. The ship was already leaning more and more to the starboard side.

At around 1:50 a.m. the Estonia disappeared from the radar screens of the surrounding ships. The Accident commissions from Estonia, Finland and Sweden came to the conclusion in a controversial investigation report in 1997 that the ferry’s severed bow visor had caused the sinking. It is undisputed that the bow flap tore off at sea. It was the only part of the ship that could be recovered immediately after the sinking. Due to the lack of a flap, huge amounts of water were able to flow unhindered into the interior of the ship.

According to expert Marcel Schütz, professor of organization and management at the Northern Business School in Hamburg“almost ideal” for a suspected conspiracy, as stated in one Private university report is called. The speculation ranged from an explosion on board to the transport of military equipment to a collision with a submarine.

Estonia disaster: Why the grave peace surrounding the sunken ship caused speculation

Inconsistencies caused speculation. For example, evidence disappeared and members resigned from the investigative commission, explains Schütz. The ferry also had an eventful past: “In the early post-Soviet years, the Swedes transferred military technology from Soviet stocks over the island Baltic Sea transported, including on the Estonia,” said the expert in an interview with Mirror. There were speculations that Russian agents were involved in the incident. Intelligence operations Moscow According to one theory, they wanted to prevent the transport of weapons technology to the West through sabotage.

Speculation was also fueled by the fact that politicians imposed a so-called grave peace around the site of the accident. The area around the ferry was cordoned off and diving on the ship was prohibited. The background to the decision was that over 700 bodies could never be recovered. The documentary “Estonia – Fyndet som ändrar allt” (in German: “Estonia – the find that changes everything”), published in 2020, reignited the discussion about the sinking. The new images from a diving robot showed a previously unknown hole several meters in size on the starboard side of the ship’s hull.

Context is not causation: How a new report debunks conspiracy theories

The investigations were then reopened and the first one appeared in 2023 Interim report. In principle, the conclusions agree with those from 1997. According to investigators, there were no signs of an explosion on board or of a collision with a ship or other floating objects. The large hole in the hull was caused by the ferry hitting the seabed. “Context is not causality,” emphasizes expert Schütz with regard to conspiracy theories. Rather, a chain of unfortunate circumstances led to the worst shipping disaster since the sinking of the Titanic.

“That may sound disturbing, but it is the scientific consensus,” said the expert Mirror. “The probability that experts will come to the same incorrect conclusion again and again, independently of each other and over several decades, is extremely low,” summarizes Schütz. “There is widespread agreement among experts that the Estonia’s bow flap was apparently designed to be too weak for use on the high seas. It couldn’t withstand the storm and waves on the night of the accident and tore down. The ship then sank quickly.” The Estonia went into operation as a coastal ferry, but sank as a sea ferry. Actually, she was not licensed to sail on the open sea.

Turnaround in the Estonia case? Interim report finds ferry was “not seaworthy” when it left

Nevertheless, the interim report brought a turning point in the case. “The accident commissions from Sweden and Estonia have determined that the M/S Estonia was not seaworthy when it left Tallinn on September 27, 1994,” reports the chairman of the Victims and Relatives Foundation SEA, Lennart Berglund, whose in-laws died in the disaster have come. According to a report by the German press agency he now asks himself: “Who is responsible for the fact that she was still able to operate the Stockholm-Tallinn route?”

The ferry “Estonia” from the Estline shipping company (undated archive photo). © epa/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

In Great Britain Meanwhile, the accident of another ship keeps the authorities in suspense: The SS Richard Montgomery ran into the Theme Estuary over 70 years ago because of. On board: several thousand tons of explosives (bme/dpa).