Washington (AFP) – After months of work, an expert report recommended that NASA “play a leadership role in a government effort to understand” these “unidentified anomalous phenomena.”

Last year, the American Space Agency (NASA) announced the launch of an independent investigation into this topic, led by a group of eminent scientists and aeronautical experts.

The importance of “detecting” these phenomena with “multiple and well-calibrated sensors is paramount” and NASA has great “experience” in this field, which could be used as part of a “rigorous data collection campaign,” the report highlights. .

NASA can, for example, analyze whether certain meteorological phenomena coincide with the observation of these objects, he argues.

It also recommends greater participation by the general public, with the development of a system for collecting recordings taken with mobile phones, for example.

NASA plans to hold a press conference on Thursday, September 14, to present the work in the presence of its director, Bill Nelson, and David Spergel, the astrophysicist who directs the research.

Destigmatize concepts and topics

The objective of the report was not to analyze the observed events one by one or try to explain them, but to make recommendations on how to study them in the future.

The term UFO has been replaced in government jargon by UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena). The idea is to destigmatize the topic.

NASA defines these phenomena as “the observation of events in the sky that cannot be scientifically identified as an airplane or a known natural phenomenon.”

Based on the team's recommendations, NASA will appoint a director of UAP research. At 10am ET (1400 UTC), we'll livestream a briefing



While recognizing the existence of such events and the need to take them seriously, NASA has been repeating for a year that there is no evidence that they have an extraterrestrial origin.

During a meeting in June, experts stressed the need to collect more data, in a much more rigorous way than until now. One panel member called for the creation of an office dedicated to the issue within the space agency.

At the beginning of the work, three objectives were announced. First of all, collect all publicly available information, from governments, private companies, associations and even individuals. Then, determine what information is missing and how best to collect it. Finally, think about what are the best tools to analyze them in the future.

According to some experts, new physical phenomena could be discovered that would explain certain phenomena.

US intelligence and the Pentagon have also investigated the issue, stressing that it affects both national and air traffic security.