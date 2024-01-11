People must once again question smart technologies that have taken a place in our lives, such as cameras and sensors. This is the opinion of PhD social geographer Vivien Butot (Erasmus School of Social and Behavioral Sciences). In fact, he argues that more criticism and resistance to new technology is appropriate. “We can learn something from the involvement of 5G action groups.”
Edwin van der Aa
Latest update:
08:38
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Expert #39Question #questions #technology #learn #action #groups39
Leave a Reply