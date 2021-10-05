fromMichelle Brey conclude

The autumn is here. Choppy weather is spreading in Germany. A meteorologist predicts a mix of sun, wind, rain and frost.

Munich – golden autumn or iron cold? After the sun came out again in many places on Sunday (October 3rd), the weather should now show its changeable side. A new low that is moving straight to Germany brings frost, among other things.

Weather: Wind and “a lot of rain” in the west – low “Didi” over Germany

“Didi is coming. Frost is coming. There is a lot going on in Germany in the coming days, ”said qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung wetter.net. It should rain in many places in Germany on Tuesday. “There is a rain band from Brandenburg, Berlin to the Black Forest. It rains again and again, ”said Jung. In the evening it will then also come to precipitation in the west. The temperatures are between twelve and 17 degrees.

A low called “Didi” would bring “by tomorrow (October 6th) at the latest, wind and lots of rain, especially in the west,” the weather expert predicted. The weather will remain changeable on Wednesday. Clouds, showers and “a lot of wind in places”, Dominik Jung predicted. In the north-west in particular, wind speeds of up to 70 km / h can occur. From Thursday, “golden October weather” should spread. An “autumn high” is approaching Germany. “A very sunny Thursday is widespread when the haze or fog has dissolved,” says Jung. With highs between 15 and 17 degrees it should be bearable in October.

Weather in Germany: Best weather for excursions on Saturday – “but then the night comes on Sunday”

The pleasant weather from Thursday should continue on Friday – with one exception. In the south of Germany “a few clouds make it over the Alps again”, the sun has it a bit more difficult there.

“The best weather for excursions, hiking”, predicted the qualified meteorologist wetter.net then for Saturday. After fog and mist, he expects a lot of sunshine – “but then the night comes on Sunday”. With temperatures between zero and five degrees it gets “really fresh”. It warns of ground frost, especially in central Germany and in the south. Mild summer nights now seem to be a thing of the past for 2021. The centenary calendar, meanwhile, predicts cold and wet weather for October. (mbr)

