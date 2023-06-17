Home page politics

From: Nadia Austel

Split

Is the counteroffensive the decisive turning point or does Putin still have room to win the Ukraine war? Experts disagree.

KIEV – The US military expert John Spencer sees the end of the Ukraine war in the near future. In his view, Ukraine’s counteroffensive has the potential to mark a turning point in the war against Russia. He explained that in an interview with the star. Russia had “failed with its winter offensive” and continued Western support for Ukraine would soon force Vladimir Putin into peace negotiations, Spencer said. He also found words of admiration for the Ukrainian military.

The Russian army, on the other hand, is not doing so well. “All the years of corruption and bribery have obviously left their mark. The Russian army is a paper tiger in many ways,” Spencer explained. “And they cannot win this fight,” predicted the military expert for the further course of the Ukraine war.

According to Pentagon adviser John Spencer, Ukraine’s offensive could mark a turning point in the war against Russia. (Archive Image) © IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Archive Image

The end of the Ukraine war: “The pictures are cruel” – and will probably only become even more brutal

But there are also other opinions about an imminent end to the Ukraine war. In the ZDF program “maybrit illner” (June 15), several experts discussed both the current situation and the possible further course of the war. “The images are horrible,” said SPD party leader Lars Klingbeil about image and video material that has reached the public from Ukraine in the past few days. And these would become even more brutal and ugly, added peace researcher Nicole Deitelhoff.

Unlike US expert John Spencer, she expects the Ukraine war to continue for a long time. The panel of experts on the program said that the hope that the Ukrainian counter-offensive would herald a quick end to the war should be dampened. And then the reconstruction is still pending: “The topic will occupy us for years and decades,” says Deitelhoff. At the moment, Ukraine primarily needs ammunition and air defense systems.

The peace researcher Nicole Deitelhoff expects that the Ukraine war will last for a long time. (Archive image) © Reiner Zensen/Imago/Archive image

Muted hope for an end to the Ukraine war: “We are now entering a brutal phase”

“We’re really too late when it comes to ammunition,” Colonel André Wüstner confirmed. It is therefore of crucial importance for an end to the Ukraine war that the West does not stop supplying them. “Our camps weren’t full. That will now be made up for,” admitted SPD leader Klingbeil. An unfortunate circumstance that could have significantly influenced the course of the war.

Roderich Kiesewetter (CDU) therefore does not see an end to the Ukraine war within reach. You have to “prepare the population for the fact that we are going into a long war.” He also advocated that the Ukraine be made available to Eurofighter – also in the interest of Germany, because “wherever we were cautious, Russia has escalated further.” , according to Kiesewetter.

A “brutal phase” is imminent in the Ukraine war, emphasizes Colonel André Wüstner. (Archive image) © Christian Ditsch/IMAGO/Archive image

“We are now entering a brutal phase,” predicted Colonel André Wüstner. Moscow had plenty of time to prepare for a counteroffensive by Ukraine. It is therefore also urgently necessary to bring the equipment of the Bundeswehr up to date. Only one person can bring about a timely end to the Ukraine war: the aggressor, Vladimir Putin. In the event of a ceasefire, Wüstner also expects a “dirty peace” that will lead to repeated fighting on the front line.

Ukraine war: No end in sight and “no sign that Putin is now running out of breath”

That’s how Wolfgang Ischinger, former chairman of the Munich Security Conference, sees it. He also does not expect the Ukraine war to end any time soon. “This war is a marathon,” said Kiesewetter. “I don’t see any signs that Putin is now running out of breath,” Ischinger confirmed.

He sees “no sign that Putin is now running out of breath,” says Wolfgang Ischinger at Maybrit Illner. (Archive image) © Uwe Koch/IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Archive image

No major breakthrough expected: “In the end, logistics wins the war”

Military economist Marcus Keupp from the Military Academy in Zurich also explained in an interview with the ZDFheute program that hoping for a quick end to the Ukraine war through the counter-offensive was unrealistic. “If the audience expects a big romantic breakthrough like in the Second World War, that’s not going to happen,” says Keupp.

Ukrainian soldiers rest in a trench on the front line near Kreminna. How long will the war with Russia last? © Roman Chop/dpa

Rather, in the future, only minor advances by Ukraine will be seen for a longer period of time. However, coming land gains are not the decisive factor in the war in the long run. Because “the one who has better logistics will survive the war,” said Keupp. The decisive factor is not how much material someone has or loses at a certain point in time, but how quickly it can be replaced. “In the end, logistics wins the war.” (n / A)