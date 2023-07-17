Due to the heavy Russian losses of tanks and the help of the West to Ukraine with armored shipments, the invaded country for the first time in history has more tanks than the Russians.

However, in an interview with Gazeta do Povo, reserve major and risk analyst Nelson Ricardo Fernandes Silva said that having a superior number of tanks “facilitates” the Ukrainian situation, but that this factor alone will not decide the war.

“The big problem will not be that Ukraine has more or less armored vehicles than Russia, the problem is that it does not have air superiority. Having more armored vehicles, but not having air superiority, even regionally, implies that, even when Ukraine has an advantage in number of armored vehicles, Russia will use ground attack aviation and will destroy her armored vehicles”, he explained.

Read the article about the reasons for Ukraine to have surpassed the Russians in number of tanks and about how the movements are going for the arrival of fighters to help the Ukrainians.