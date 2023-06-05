Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

While no progress is being made in the Ukraine war, Russia is concerned about the threat of a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army.

Moscow – Concern about the Ukrainian counter-offensive is spreading in the Kremlin – at least that’s what Yevgeny Chichvarkin, Russian businessman and confidant of Putin critic Alexei Navalny, claims. In a video on his YouTube channel, the 48-year-old spoke of an “industry of fear” that prevails within the Russian armed forces and has now also reached the Russian leadership.

Ukraine war: Russia trembles before possible counter-offensive

The reason: Moscow still doesn’t know when and where the long-awaited counter-offensive by the Ukrainian army will start. Even Western analysts are still unsure about this. The only thing that is certain is that Kiev intends to launch a counterattack in the Ukraine war this year. Above all, Russian President Vladimir Putin should be worried, said Chichvarkin. After all, the head of state knows that “non-victors” are “neither loved nor respected” in Russia. “The whole world, the world’s strongest economies stand with and support Ukraine,” he added. “Time,” said Chichvarkin, “is not running for Putin.”

Chief of General Staff Valeri Gerasimov (l.) Talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Archive photo) © Gavriil Grigorov/AFP

Unrest in Russia: Investigative journalists publish sensitive Kremlin document

In fact, there has been unrest in the Russian power and military apparatus for months, and Putin has repeatedly filled important positions. His chief of staff, Valeri Gerasimov, was publicly criticized several times by Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group. Prigozhin also attacked the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whom he accused of poor warfare and inadequate supply of ammunition to the Wagner fighters.

Meanwhile, according to research by investigative journalists, the Russian military accidentally published a text about problems with mobilizing for the war in the neighboring country – and deleted it shortly afterwards. The Russian portal The Insider published the link to an entry in the web archive, where the text can still be viewed. In the document, the Russian mobilization officer, Yevgeny Burdinsky, identified two main problems with regard to last autumn’s wave of recruitment: “the unwillingness of part of society to fulfill military obligations” and “the provision of military equipment and the accommodation of personnel”.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Russia’s concerns about Ukrainian counter-offensive: reports of “nervousness and uncertainty”

As for the Ukrainian counter-offensive, puzzles remain in both the West and Russia. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced just a few days ago that the military was “ready,” other officials in Kiev were again sowing doubts. On Telegram, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister, said there would be “no announcement” of the start of the counter-offensive. Additionally, she mentioned that “plans love silence.” Her counterpart Volodymyr Havrylov told the news agency Reuters only that they would launch a counterattack “with the aim of liberating our territories this year”.

Despite this, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) estimates that the counter-offensive is imminent. The US think tank supports this assessment in one respect report among other things, on the “Russian overemphasis on smaller tactical battles”. Accordingly, the Russian Defense Ministry had claimed to have foiled a “major Ukrainian offensive” in the south of the Donetsk region. “The enemy’s goal was to break through our defenses on the part of the front that they considered to be the most vulnerable,” said Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the state agency mug quoted. Ukraine would have lost more than 250 soldiers in the process – however, these claims could not be independently verified.

According to the ISW, the current propaganda from Moscow also suggests that “nervousness and insecurity” are increasing in the ranks of the Kremlin. (nak)