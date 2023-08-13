The current GDP growth against the background of a fall of 1.8% in the first quarter looks impressive. The figures for the second quarter of 2023 look even more inspiring compared to last year, Georgy Ostapkovich, director of the Center for Market Research at the Higher School of Economics, said on August 12.

“Such impressive growth is partly due to the low base effect, as the second quarter of last year was very difficult for us. And another component is that our economy has managed to adapt to all hardships, for example, to the departure of a number of foreign companies,” he explained in an interview with kp.ru.

In particular, the expert continued, in the Russian Federation they rebuilt the logistics of supplying raw materials, materials, finished products, found new sales markets, and in the face of reduced imports, they began to focus on Russian products. In this regard, Ostapkovich estimates GDP growth at the end of the year at about 2%. There will be an addition next year.

“This is a very good result, especially if we recall last year’s forecasts, when not only foreign analysts, but also our serious organizations predicted us to fall by 8-15%. And now we see that this did not happen. In many respects, of course, this is the activity of the Central Bank, the government – investments in business have increased. But the entrepreneurs themselves also played a huge role,” he added.

Their merit, the economist noted, is in the right management decisions, optimized employment and increased labor productivity.

On August 11, Rosstat reported that the Russian economy for the period from April to June, according to preliminary estimates, grew in annual terms by 4.9%. This indicator reflects positive dynamics after a decline of 1.8% in the first quarter of 2023.

On August 5, the head of the Ministry of Economic Development, Maxim Reshetnikov, expressed confidence that Russia’s GDP would show growth of more than 2% by the end of the year. At the same time, he stressed that the department is currently at the stage of forming a forecast.

The Bank of Russia at the end of July improved the forecast for GDP. The regulator assumes that economic growth this year will be in the range of 1.5-2.5%. Thus, in the III quarter, the increase may be 3.6%, and in the IV – 1.5%.