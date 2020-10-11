A political scientist explains that the current lead does not yet mean anything to Joe Biden: Trump could still win the US election.

The US presidential election seem after some Survey Forecasts already decided.

seem after some already decided. Joe Biden is available Donald Trump – and in part clearly.

is available – and in part clearly. But one Political scientist declares that the choice still could still turn out very differently.

Washington DC (USA) – The US election campaign occurs after the Coronavirus infection from Donald Trump* into the hot phase. Almost every day there seem to be new twists and turns that can also affect the outcome of the election. How is trump? How is he dealing with the virus? How does he behave afterwards?

Still Joe Biden is ahead in the polls* – but he can by no means rely on that, says political scientist Thomas Jäger in an interview Focus.de. A lot could change before the election on November 3rd. Besides, the Survey results* Do not yet show current developments.

US Election Polls: Biden shouldn’t be celebrating yet for two important reasons

In his opinion, there are two important reasons for choosing Trump* despite negative survey values ​​is not yet lost:

The surveys are always delayed. Lots U.S. citizens would current events – like the last TV duel or the virus infection – discuss it with those around you and then make another decision. So you can’t really see the effect of Trump’s disease.

would current events – like the last or the virus infection – discuss it with those around you and then make another decision. So you can’t really see the effect of Trump’s disease. Biden would continue to grow – but by several percentage points, for example in California, a state whose electors he already knows behind him. In the swing states, the lead has grown only slightly.

Polls on US elections: After the election, Trump could also doubt the result and cause chaos

Should he choice actually lose stands America but maybe before completely different questions. Because Trump is about to destroy confidence in the electoral system, as he has always done on his own Twitter account and can be seen via retweets.

The Franklin County Board of Elections announced that 49,669 voters in the county received an incorrect ballot. In a statement, the board said they have “already begun the process to print, stuff, and mail the 49,669 replacement ballots.” pic.twitter.com/T2ZSzmlxMC – Jack Turman III (@jackturmanIII) October 9, 2020

And so do experts and journalists in the USA actually with the question of what happens if Trump loses – and still tries to stay in office. Divide the country, the legitimacy of the election – Keyword: Postal voting * – doubt and cause chaos after the election, this is the strategy:

And finally, the elections would be counted on January 6th by Vice President Mike Pence* guided.