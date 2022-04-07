Home page politics

Of: Alexander Eser-Ruperti

split

CO₂ pricing is a particular burden on lower income brackets, according to the usual assessment. In an interview with the district newspaper, economic expert Veronika Grimm provides a different perspective.

Berlin – CO₂ pricing will gradually increase in the coming years. While the costs in 2021 were still 25 euros per tonne of CO₂, by 2022 it will be 30. By 2025 the price should be at least 55 and a maximum of 65 euros. CO₂ pricing also touches on the social issue: A study by the Federal Association of Consumer Organizations (vzbv) comes to the conclusion that poorer people are more heavily burdened by the CO₂ price* and that further support is required. Veronika Grimm disagrees and sees the income from CO₂ pricing as an opportunity to provide net relief to lower-income sections of the population. How does that work?

Surname: Veronica Grimm Profession: economist Chair: Economics at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg

Economy calls for relief in electricity prices and advocates high CO₂ pricing

Prof. Dr. Veronika Grimm holds the chair for economics at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and is also an expert on various committees. These include the Advisory Council for the Assessment of Overall Economic Development (Die “Wirtschaftswise”) and the Advisory Council for Consumer Questions (BMJV).

According to Veronika Grimm, CO₂ pricing could be socially much more balanced than other climate protection measures. © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

On the connection between CO₂ pricing and social issues, Prof. Dr. Veronika Grimm clear words in an interview with the district newspaper: “You always have to consider that CO₂ pricing generates income. This income can be used to relieve the burden”. According to Grimm, the price of electricity in particular should be reduced by abolishing the EEG surcharge and reducing the electricity tax as much as possible.

This relief must be quick and consistent and must be well communicated, also in order to achieve acceptance for the pricing of emissions. In the interview, she leaves no doubt that she is fundamentally in favor of high CO₂ prices in the interests of climate protection.

Prof. Dr. Veronika Grimm: Despite gas prices and CO₂ pricing, lower income brackets can be relieved

As long as the successively increasing CO₂ prices are still relatively low, Grimm sees the possibility of even relieving people from lower income brackets. The economics expert explains to the district newspaper that she thinks this is possible “because people in the lower income bracket often have a relatively small carbon footprint”, they don’t own two cars or fly to Hawaii on vacation. The possible relief from the electricity bill could therefore exceed the burden of CO₂ pricing if this were to be pursued consistently.

According to Grimm’s assessment, this applies above all in the phase of moderate CO₂ pricing, up to prices of around 50 euros per tonne of CO₂. These mind games assume that the income from CO₂ pricing and possibly an additional amount would be consistently put into lowering electricity prices.

Despite rising electricity and gas prices: Economic expert considers CO₂ pricing to be socially balanced

If the income is used to relieve consumers, CO₂ pricing can be designed in a socially responsible manner, according to Grimm. Also considering rising electricity and gas prices* The additional burden of CO₂ pricing had caused resentment in some places. With reference to gas wholesale prices, the economic expert recently stated that they would perspective fall again*, when, however, is unclear.

Veronika Grimm gives the debate about CO₂ taxes a new perspective – she says that the possible social compatibility “distinguishes the approach of CO₂ pricing, while at the same time consistently relieving the revenue, from other measures”. Purchase bonuses for electric cars* and special subsidies for small PV roof systems, on the other hand, the economy considers “socially unbalanced” because: “the subsidy usually benefits the higher earners”.

“The typical electric car these days is often a second car,” says Grimm, adding, “You only have a solar system on the roof if you also own the house for it.” She considers these aspects to be underrepresented in the discussion on previous programs for climate protection.

Veronika Grimm: Relief for lower income brackets through electricity prices

According to Veronika Grimm, lower income brackets can be relieved particularly in the coming years, when CO₂ prices are still relatively moderate. During this time, the electricity price should be relieved. For the time after that, she says, “You have to start creating the conditions today so that people with low incomes can switch to low-CO₂ behavior in the medium term.”

To achieve this, options for using local public transport must be improved and expanded. For individual mobility, e-cars should be an attractive alternative for everyone in the medium term. According to Grimm, the time window to create the conditions for participation extends to around 2025.

Then CO₂ pricing will have reached a level that can no longer simply be compensated for by reducing electricity consumption, for example. By then, lower and middle income brackets must have had the opportunity to avoid the costs of CO₂ pricing – in other words, to have switched to climate-friendly alternatives to a certain extent.

Climate protection: CO₂ pricing is a crucial lever – infrastructure expansion urgently needed

When asked about the importance of CO₂ pricing, Veronika Grimm has a clear point of view. For the economic expert, pricing is the key lever in climate protection – but not the only one. She also considers the rapid expansion of infrastructure to be crucial, and the state is also responsible for this. Due to the risk and the time pressure, the investments would not be made purely from the private sector, according to Grimm.

Speed ​​in climate protection is impossible without the rapid development of infrastructure. This also applies to battery mobility, because “why should I buy a car that I can’t drive everywhere, no one will do that,” as the expert says. The infrastructure must be expanded quickly, not only nationally, but throughout Europe “(…) because people simply don’t buy cars that they can’t really get around as soon as they drive across the border”.

The economics professor at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg sees the expansion of the infrastructure as a complement to CO₂ pricing: the pricing makes the electric car more attractive than the combustion engine, but without a comprehensive infrastructure, use would only be possible to a limited extent. After all, a cost comparison of the operating costs is of no use if the “cost comparison is purely hypothetical,” says Grimm.

Electric cars: CO₂ pricing should make combustion engines less attractive, but not encourage private transport

Veronika Grimm is critical of the direct promotion of vehicles. She thinks it makes more sense to make electromobility more attractive through CO₂ pricing and the expansion of the charging infrastructure. If she has her way, climate-friendly electricity should become cheaper and emissions more expensive, so that climate-friendly alternatives are also the more financially attractive ones. According to Grimm, the promotion of a special type of vehicle is always a subsidy for certain industries, but above all it is a promotion of individual mobility – “People are practically forced to buy a second car”.

With our newsletter you won’t miss anything from your surroundings, Germany and the world – register now for free!

The economics of Veronika Grimm would therefore rather focus on consistent infrastructure expansion – also in the area of ​​​​charging stations. So far there is a lack of infrastructure there*, the Experiences with charging stations are often bad.* Transport Minister Volker Wissing had therefore recently promised more speed in the expansion and admitted “Waiting for hours for the car to be charged is not an attractive mobility offer”. Grimm also says that it must become a matter of course to be reliably on the road with e-cars.

Politically, she considers it particularly important that the new government Olaf Scholz* makes it clear where and to what extent the burden is effectively relieved in return for the additional burdens – this is still unclear to many. A first important step would be consistent relief through the electricity price. While Grimm is convinced that this will at least compensate poorer households for the costs of CO₂ pricing, critics doubt whether that will be enough. Veronika Grimm agrees that climate policy must not be to the detriment of the poorest – there are various approaches as to how this should be done in practice. *kreiszeitung.de and merkur.de are offers from IPPEN.MEDIA.