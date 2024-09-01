Fitness trainer Dmitry Putylin named a way to effectively train after 30 years. His words are quoted Men Today.

The expert advised to create a competent training program. It is necessary to raise the intensity in the gym to a higher level, and it is best to create a program that will evenly involve all muscle groups.

First, you need to choose 8-10 different exercises that will target your chest, back, core, legs, arms, shoulders, and perform them for 8-12 reps per set. You should also keep a training diary and realize that building muscle mass is a gradual process that requires dedication and patience.

