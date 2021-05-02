Abu Dhabi (WAM) An international economic analyst considered that the launch of the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange of Futures and the continuation of global stock and commodity markets to trade – with remarkable confidence – during the Covid-19 pandemic, is an exceptional achievement, especially in light of the unstable global conditions and the economic repercussions resulting from the pandemic.

Patrick L. Young, former CEO and presenter of the “Exchange Invest” portal, said in an article published in “The National” newspaper that the launch of a new futures exchange in such an unstable situation globally is unique, and stressed that the launch of 19 futures contracts simultaneously for the market. New is a remarkable achievement under all circumstances.

He added: “From the heart of the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange was launched as a center to achieve distinction and develop trading in futures contracts for Murban crude. In a move apparently indicating the beginning of a new era in crude oil trading, the Intercontinental Exchange” ICE “, based in Atlanta, in cooperation with a company Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), in addition to 9 leading energy companies, established the new exchange, through which futures contracts for Murban crude began, which aim to make Murban crude a main standard for trading based on its pivotal importance in the oil markets in the region.

Patrick L. Young stressed that the transparency of information and data about the availability of Murban crude for export, as well as the ease of trading and access through electronic platforms, before the launch of the Abu Dhabi Futures Exchange, attracted many judicial authorities concerned with trading operations to recognize this exchange before the start of its operations, and after 504 days. The Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange was launched from scratch in a smooth manner despite the restrictions and repercussions resulting from the Coronavirus, which was seen as difficult to achieve at best.

He explained that the futures contracts for “Murban” crude enjoy a pioneering position that qualifies them to become a new price indicator for oil such as “Brent” and “West Texas Intermediate” in light of the independent future pricing provided by the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange, which is based on market movement, which is a key factor for the success of crude contracts. Murban futures.

Patrick L. Young talked about the history of futures markets in New York and London and the spread of electronic markets and Middle East market indices, and said, “Political stability in both the United States and the United Kingdom helped during the late Cold War in the 1980s the futures markets in New York and London to maintain As a reference market for energy. “

He noted that with the spread of electronic markets almost everywhere with the advent of the new millennium, the costs of operating futures contracts decreased, as many traders gathered in the trading halls, and the establishment of such halls was very expensive, and the modern markets that rely on computers made it possible for dealers. The opportunity to have multiple displays that allow them to monitor trading operations in a large number of markets at the same time. He said, “With the support of electronic networks and the openness of many economies in the post-Soviet era, participants and traders sought to reach more precise standards, and then we witnessed the launch of new energy contracts from Dubai to St. Petersburg, including the Japan Korea benchmark for natural gas deliveries.” Liquefied to Northeast Asia. ” Patrick L. Young added: “Nevertheless, there remained no benchmark for oil futures markets in the Middle East despite the presence of high liquidity. Filling this relative vacuum was a factor behind the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange and trading of Murban crude futures contracts and linking them to the Bourse network. Global Intercontinental such as the Atlanta, London, Amsterdam and Singapore exchanges, including the Intercontinental Exchange / ICE / Brent Futures, the leading market in which nearly one billion barrels per day are traded through Brent crude contracts.

He pointed out that excitement spread throughout the city of London when the Saint Catherine platform business was launched on Thursday June 23, 1988, when 624 Brent contracts were traded on the first day of trading .. And after 33 years, Murban futures contracts appeared for the first time on the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Contract Exchange. Futures on March 29 when 8,854 contracts were traded, and by April 7 that volume had risen to a daily record of 14,419 contracts despite the long Easter weekend that dampened interest in trading across many continents, and by the third week, that record was broken. When 16,305 contracts were traded in one day, by the fourth week, that record was broken again when 18,848 contracts were traded on April 20. He stressed that from this wonderful beginning it will be easy to repeat the volume of these transactions and it will become a foregone conclusion.

Patrick L. Young said: “It usually takes months and years to convince new traders of the benefits of the forward contract, but the futures contracts for Murban crude were launched and around dozens of enthusiastic traders from the major energy companies in the world, and this also represents an unprecedented event in this field, and you can be surprised by the growth of the exchange. Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Futures Contract, where Murban appears to be the third oil benchmark in the world, along with both WTI and Brent Crude … The Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange trading of more than one hundred million barrels of Murban in its first month represents an unprecedented thing. “.