The note from the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) government on the attacks on Israel last Saturday condemns terrorism, but does not mention Hamas, the group responsible for the attack. In the statement, the Brazilian government “reiterates its commitment to the two-state solution, with Palestine and Israel living together in peace and security, within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders.” Lula also does not mention the group in his note on social media in which says he is “shocked by the terrorist attacks carried out today against civilians in Israel, which caused numerous victims”

Considered terrorists by the European Union, Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States, Hamas congratulated the elected president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), on the occasion of his victory in the 2022 elections.

André Lajst, Executive President of StandWithUs Brasil and political scientist specializing in Israel, the Middle East and National Security, stated that he also missed the mention in the official statement. “They probably don’t mention it so as not to have to say what to define and say what Hamas is,” he declared this Sunday, in an interview with Globonews.

Asked about Israel’s responsibility for the attacks, for actions such as the expansion of Israeli camps in the West Bank, territory claimed by the Palestinians, Lajst considered that the conflict has historical reasons and that the main obstacle to achieving peace is generally forgotten.

According to him, Hamas is not retaliating for the occupation in a specific area, but in the entire territory of Israel. “For Hamas, Israel has no right to exist. It does not want a peace agreement.” In a video on the Internet, the political scientist condemned those who “scroll” to terror in the name of the Palestinian cause. For him, Hamas is one of the biggest obstacles to the solution, it is a group “against peace”.

As published by Gazeta do Povo, former chancellor Celso Amorim, current special advisor for international affairs to the Presidency of the Republic, signed the preface to a book that exalts the “diplomatic” side of Hamas, which has, according to him, “a role central to the restoration of Palestinian rights.”