Hypersonic complexes “Dagger” during a missile attack on Ukraine on the night of March 9 were used to destroy especially important objects, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia.

“There was information that the American Patriot air defense systems had already arrived in Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense, on the other hand, had to be broken through without wasting missiles. “Daggers” could be used against objects that provided a combat Ukrainian grouping on the line of contact. In particular, the blow could have been inflicted on military equipment, which is now actively supplied from NATO countries and accumulated in the rear areas. Throwing “Daggers” at targets such as an electrical substation does not make sense. According to them, other missile systems were regularly worked out, ”the expert said.

According to him, the blackouts that have arisen in different parts of Ukraine speak of the effectiveness of missile strikes.

“We strike at clearly reconnoitered targets. All information is rechecked before the strikes, ”Leonkov explained.

On March 9, the Russian Armed Forces launched a retaliatory strike in response to a terrorist attack on villages in the Bryansk region. In the course of it, elements of the military infrastructure of Ukraine, enterprises of the military-industrial complex, as well as energy facilities that provide them, were destroyed.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces used long-range precision weapons, including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile systems. During the strike, the bases of strike UAVs were destroyed, the redeployment of reserves and the rail transportation of weapons from Western countries were disrupted. Also, enterprises for the repair of military equipment and the production of ammunition were put out of action.

Get “Daggers”: a missile strike was carried out in response to the Bryansk terrorist attack