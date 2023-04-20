The emergence of new high-precision munitions and the shortage of Soviet anti-aircraft missiles in the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) helped our aviation change the situation in their favor in the special operation zone, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia.

“VKS began to use planning bombs, the range of which, according to various sources, is from 40 to 60 km. This suggests that the Ukrainian air defense systems in the places where these weapons are used are ineffective. In order to throw bombs at such a distance, aircraft need to gain a height of more than 4 thousand meters. The enemy, most likely, has only portable anti-aircraft systems there. S-300 or other serious systems that can hit targets at high altitudes do not work there. Such a situation has developed, for example, around Artemovsk,” Lenkov explained.

The expert said that according to the latest data, the Ukrainian air defense forces are running out of anti-aircraft missiles for Soviet air defense systems, and they are protecting them.

“There is nowhere to get Soviet missiles, so Ukraine is asking to supply them with Western anti-aircraft missile systems,” the expert said.

However, he noted, they will not get to the front quickly. They will most likely be saved to cover the troops during the expected counteroffensive. For this, the last Soviet missiles for air defense systems can be held back, Leonkov concluded.

Since April 11, aviation has been increasingly striking near Artemovsk, supporting our offensive. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, during this time, Russian aircraft in the Donetsk direction made 89 sorties. The peak came on April 17, when they hit Ukrainian positions 22 times.

