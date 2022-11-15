Mexico.- The PAN senator, Lilly Tellezwas launched against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for announcing that he has a “plan B” before the possible rejection of the electoral reform in Congress, consisting of a amendment to the Electoral Law.

Through her official Twitter account, Lilly Téllez warned that AMLO plans to “kill the electoral system at any cost”since if her electoral reform is not approved, Morena will promote a reform of the Electoral Law, which does not need two thirds of the legislators for its approval.

As she usually does, the PAN member resorted to insults against the president of Mexico, whom she called a “serial violator of the Constitution” and an “expert in transa” for seeking to “impose” changes to the country’s electoral system.

“The serial violator of the Constitution announces that he is going to kill the electoral system at any cost. He is going to annihilate it with an unconstitutional reform. AMLO, an expert in the trade, wants to impose his ‘Juanita’ at the point of cheating“, asserted the PAN senator.

Previously, in La Mañanera this Tuesday, López Obrador announced that he is already preparing a “plan B” in case the electoral reform is stopped by the opposition in the Legislative Branch, following a route similar to what happened with the electricity reform.

Lilly Téllez insulted AMLO for announcing his “plan B” for electoral reform. Image: Twitter

“Since it is so important that there be democracy, it is likely that I will send a reform to the law that does not require two thirds, a plan B“, advanced the federal president.

Although he considers that the ideal would be a constitutional reform, Andrés Manuel pointed out that it is possible to make the modifications of his initiative through a reform of the Electoral Law, with which plurinominals could be eliminated and the election of electoral councilors and magistrates could be established by popular vote.

“It is possible that, without violating the Constitution, it could be proposed in a law or a reform to the Electoral Law, that the councilors and magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal and the INE be elected, that it be possible that there are no multi-members, that in instead of 500, it’s 300,” he explained.

With this “plan B” would also reduce funding to political partiesanother central point of the electoral reform, and the concept of “propaganda” would be redefined to allow the government to pronounce itself during the elections, which has also been questioned by citizens and the opposition.

Similarly, the National Electoral Institute would be replaced by the National Institute of Elections and Consultations (INEC), which could begin to implement electronic voting in Mexico, an aspect on which the INE has shown reluctance.

We recommend you read: