Mexico City—President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum has chosen an expert in electricity generation to lead the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) during her administration.

Sheinbaum announced yesterday that the current director of CFE Generación I, Emilia Esther Calleja Alor, will be the next head of the company.

“She will be the first woman to be director of the CFE. She is an engineer who comes from the bottom, grew up in CFE and is a woman who loves CFE, who knows the subject and has enormous leadership among her colleagues as well.

“She is the first female general director of CFE, with enormous capacity, a technician, who is also very aware of the need to continue strengthening CFE,” said the virtual president-elect.

Emilia Esther Calleja Alor is an electronic engineer, master in Administration and Senior Management, and has specialized in administration, resource management and electrical operation.

Over the past 21 years he has held various positions at the CFE, including general superintendent of a thermoelectric power plant, among others.