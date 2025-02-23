Expert in China based on a PP fief: the mysteries of the Mexican “trial” of Ayuso’s couple

Alberto González Amador’s greatest “testaferro”, in expression of the State Tax Administration Agency (AEAT), is one of the unknowns of the plot of false invoices and screen companies used by Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s partner to defraud Your health consultant, Maxwell Cremona.

Ayuso’s couple paid 77,000 euros to the company’s managers that his chief of Quirón created in Panama

The Mexican Maximiliano Niederer, Max, for friends, is charged as a necessary collaborator of the tax crimes that the lawyer of the president of the president of the Community of Madrid recognized in writing before Eldiario.es uncovered the scandal almost a anus. Niedrer, to which connections with people linked to politics are guessed, is for now an enigma. Also for the judge who instructs the case, who has not made a statement to any investigation, waiting for the appearance of González Amador on Monday.

More than a year after the AEAT complaint against González Amador, the case in the Supreme Court against the State Attorney General for the filtration of information against the Ayuso couple takes place at full speed. Meanwhile, the magistrate who investigates her tax crimes has ordered the police to locate this entrepreneur Mexican “as soon as possible” and inform you about “the whereabouts and, in particular, if its permanence in the national territory is consistent.” Meanwhile, the Provincial Court of Madrid has to decide whether it allows the magistrate to expand the investigation to new crimes related to the businesses of González Amador and the chiron executive Fernando Camino.

Tall, spiky, elegant, Niederer, who will turn 56 in June, is the link among the companies that issued the greatest false invoices that the president of the President of the Community of Madrid allegedly used to defraud the Treasury in the 2020 and 2021. The Prosecutor’s Office has already asked the Court to be located, not stating that his defense has facilitated a domicile.

During the inspection of González Amador, the Treasury had a hard time giving with Niederer. In April and May of 2023 he had to send a citation to interrogate him to three different directions. No one collected notifications. The Court shows that in March 2022, shortly before the AEAT opened that inspection, the Mexican communicated to the Spanish administration that his home was an apartment in the Salamanca neighborhood of Madrid.

After locating and interviewing it, the AEAT concluded that Nieve had no trade or benefit: “It does not appear has submitted any tax declaration in any of the exercises within the Spanish territory.” He said “he lived on loans from family and friends. In 2019, 2020 and 2021, his income came from his mother who was in Mexico. ” With these data, the Treasury concluded that it was “a possible testaferro.”

In the AEAT database, I Niedrer given a discharged as a fiscal resident in Spain on August 23, 2010. Someone who knew him then ensures that he developed an intense commercial activity in businesses such as textiles or LED lamps. His great asset, he explains, was his knowledge of the Chinese market. “If you are an expert in something, it is in China,” says this source, who asks for anonymity.

In those years, Niederer was traveling to China frequently, with the center of operations in Villaviciosa de Odón (29,273 inhabitants). This municipality southwest of the capital, fixed in the rankings of the 25 richest in Spain, marks the beginning of a succession of historical feuds of the PP to the west of the region: Boadilla del Monte, Pozuelo de Alarcón, Majadahonda, Las Rozas …

In Villaviciosa, who had a two-year-old hiatus (2019-2021) with a citizens mayor, had its Euro Holding, by Francisco Bravo Vázquez and Francisco Vázquez, builders known for their connection with the ‘Tamayazo’ of 2003 that auged Esperanza Aguirre to the presidency of the Community of Madrid despite the electoral victory of the left.

Villaviciosa moved there in 2010 Niedrer with her then wife, Aida, also Mexican. They had two children, but they ended up divorcing with complaint included before the Mexican Justice. Aida has not attended to eldiario.es.

In those years in Villaviciosa, the couple rented a garden house in a peaceful urbanization 11 minutes by car from an industrial ship well known to the Díaz Ayuso, the headquarters in MC of MC Unatnica, one of the health material companies of the family of the Madrid president, in which the semi -public society Avalmadrid buried the famous credit of 400,000 euros granted in 2011, shortly before its bankruptcy.

New Caro owners

Niedrerer worked in Villaviciosa for a well -known family there, the Martínez Caro, owners of the Vaquera New Caro clothing manufacturer, based in neighboring Alcorcón and today in low hours (in his golden stage in the 80s he came to rival Levi’s in Spain in Spain ). In Villaviciosa, the Martínez Caro manage Energy Saving Engineering SL, in which Niederer was attached from August 2009 to June 2017. His very high account on LinkedIn defines him as “owner” of a such Energy Saving SL of Villaviciosa.

With that company he went years ago to denied a stand in IFEMA to promote its then star product, LED lights that imported from China. That is also the specialty of Artesolar Lighting, a company for which the brother of the Madrid president, Tomás Díaz Ayuso, who as González Amador became golden intermediate in the sale of masks in the worst of the pandemic.

That firm of the Martínez Caro and Niederer, which is linked to energy projects With waste in Angolaannounced in May 2010, at the IFEMA Fair, multimillion -dollar investments with other energy service companies (ESA), rubbing with giants such as the current Naturgy or Dalkia, collects The newspaper library. But the reality of Energy Saving Engineeringes is rather that of a micropyme with discreet business figures. Dedicated now to sell prefabricated houses, in 2023 he invoiced double, 3.2 million, and won 2.4 million, according to Insight View data. His unique administrator, Alberto Rodríguez Caro, has not attended Eldiario.es.

Without real estate in Spain, Niedrer is the sole administrator of two companies that never presented accounts: Niedrer Consulting Group and Hilocorp Intl, which created between 2017 and 2018. Its headquarters, a law firm specialist in sports law on Orense street of Madrid, is one of the homes to which the AEAT sent the citation to be people during the inspection.

The role of the Mexican in the fiscal fraud of the Ayuso couple is much more relevant than that of the other defendants, three neighbors of a town in Seville. Connects the greatest false invoices that Maxwell Cremona broke out non -existent services: one of 620,000 euros that issued at the end of 2020 the Mexican Mike Manufacturing SA, in which Niedorer was a representative, and another of 922,585.63 euros that issued in 2021 Gayani LTD, Ivory coast.

The latter was founded in 2014 with a Ivory politician and businessman, Jean-Marc Yacé, mayor of the luxury suburb of Cocody, one of the ten urban communes of Abidjan, where the elite of the capital of that country of Western Africa lives. I was honorary consul of Mexico in Ivory Coast.

The data points out that Nintierer moves between people linked to politics. In his confusing explanations to the Treasury, he assured that one of MKE’s partners is Edgar Rossell Escamilla. His name refers to a member of the Mexican Green Party, with a populist cut and better known for his opportunistic and right opportunistic alliances than for his environmentalism.

Ayuso’s alleged trial participated in the delegations of Ivory Cost 2016 and 2017 in Marrakech (Morocco) and Bonn (Germany). It is not necessary to do so in 2019 in Madrid. “Someday we will know what is behind climatic emergencies,” said the Madrid president, who believes that the fight against climate change is a “great scam” and has “communism.”

MKK, dedicated in theory to export to the United States milk, vegetables, flours or cardboard boxes, issued that bill (false, according to the AEAT) of 620,000 euros for Maxwell Cremona (initially did it for chiron) for alleged services in health projects in The Mexican public health in which the sanitary giant, the main client of the Ayuso couple and receiver of hundreds of millions of public money from The Community of Madrid.

Gayani’s invoice was due to an alleged commission in a sale of Vaccines Covid to the Ivory Coast that did that the efforts existed. Hacienda saw “meridianly clear” that Gayani “did not make in favor of Maxwell Cremona any commercial benefit of vaccines.” González Amador tried to withdraw the false invoices after knowing what the Treasury investigated.





When the AEAT interrogated in May 2023, Niedrer denied knowing the Mexican Mike Manufacturing SA, although in the invoices his signature was. He ruled out to be his representative and signed any contract with the company of González Amador and then retracted claiming that he was confused from the company and that if his name appeared it was an “involuntary error”. The Treasury seemed “a fairly rocambolesca story”: “The suspicions of the inspection related to the collaboration of D. Maximiliano Nintrerer González are confirmed in obtaining by Maxwell Cremona sl of false or falsified invoices,” he concluded.

In the efforts to sell vaccines at Ivory Coast, the Galician Mape participated, whose top shareholder and CEO, Gumersindo Cachafeiro, denies knowing Navyrer: “I don’t know who he is. I never talked to him, ”he says. In Mape, Fernando Camino, the director of Quirón and Chief of González Amador who, as administrator of MAPE, led to the millionaire ball of the masks that Ayuso’s couple gave in 2020, when he began to disapprove of the Treasury.

The judge orders the police to locate the Mexican who collaborated with Ayuso’s couple in the plot of false invoices



Shortly after that operation, González Amador bought from the Executive of Quirón an empty company through half a million, transaction investigating the judge and in which the Prosecutor’s Office sees possible corruption in business. Camino is linked to the lawyer who manages the owner of the attic who enjoys Ayuso and his partner, bought in cash with a loan of 955,000 euros of a third whose identity is the great unknown of the plot. Even greater than that of Max Niederer for which the judge asks.