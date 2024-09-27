Home page World

Bettina Menzel

Researchers on board the ship R/V Electra af Askö examine the first images after measurements on the seabed at the wreck of the MS Estonia on the Baltic Sea. © Stefan Jerrevång/TT NEWS AGENCY via AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

It was the worst shipping accident of the European post-war period: over 800 people died when the “Estonia” sank. The case still concerns many people.

Talinn – 30 years ago – on September 28, 1994 – the “Estonia” left the Estonian capital Talinn with 989 people on board and set off for Stockholm. The ferry never arrived there. The The ship sank in the stormy night, killing 852 people. There are numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the accident – and questions still remain unanswered. The most important one is probably: Why was the boat able to make the journey even though it was not seaworthy?

Estonia disaster: Ferry sank in less than an hour

The survivors of the accident reported hearing a metallic crack at around 12:55 a.m. At 1:20 a.m. a warning sounded over the ship’s loudspeakers, and at 1:22 a.m. the crew sent an emergency call: “Häire, Häire” (roughly: “Mayday, Mayday”), as in a Swedish report from 2008 is called. The ship began to list to starboard, which became increasingly severe. At around 1:50 a.m. the Estonia disappeared from the radar screens of the surrounding ships. The Accident commissions from Estonia, Finland and Sweden came to the conclusion in a controversial investigation report in 1997 that the ferry’s severed bow visor had caused the sinking.

There is no question that the bow flap tore off at sea. Because it was the only part of the ship that could be salvaged immediately after it sank. Due to the missing flap, enormous amounts of water could then flow unhindered into the interior of the ship. This part of the accident is undisputed. There were still conspiracy theories – they ranged from an explosion on board to the transport of military equipment to a collision with a submarine. According to expert Marcel Schütz, professor of organization and management at the Northern Business School in Hamburgall the ingredients for a conspiracy theory. It is “almost ideal” for how it works in one Private university report is called.

More than 800 deaths: Why conspiracy theories surround the downfall

Schütz explains that evidence has disappeared and members have resigned from the investigative commission. The ferry itself also had an eventful past: “In the early post-Soviet years, the Swedes transported military technology from Soviet stocks across the Baltic Sea, including on the Estonia,” said the expert in an interview with Mirror. There were speculations that Russian agents were involved in the incident. According to one of the conspiracy theories, secret service operations wanted to prevent the transport of weapons technology in the West through sabotage.

The fact that politicians imposed a so-called grave truce also provided material for speculation. The area around the ferry was cordoned off and diving on the ship was prohibited. The background to the decision was that over 700 bodies could never be recovered. The documentary “Estonia – Fyndet som ändrar allt” (in German: “Estonia – the find that changes everything”), published in 2020, reignited the discussion about the sinking. The new images from a diving robot showed a previously unknown hole several meters in size on the starboard side of the ship’s hull.

The ferry “Estonia” from the Estline shipping company (undated archive photo). © epa/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Latest interim report: No sign of explosion or collision

The investigations were then reopened and the first one appeared in 2023 Interim report. In principle, the conclusions agree with those from 1997. According to investigators, there were no signs of an explosion on board or of a collision with a ship or other floating objects. The large hole in the hull was caused by the ferry hitting the seabed. “Context is not causality,” emphasizes expert Schütz with regard to conspiracy theories. Rather, a chain of unfortunate circumstances led to the worst shipping disaster since the sinking of the Titanic.

“That may sound disturbing, but it is the scientific consensus,” said the expert Mirror. “The probability that experts will come to the same incorrect conclusion again and again, independently of each other and over several decades, is extremely low,” summarizes Schütz. “There is widespread agreement among experts that the Estonia’s bow flap was apparently designed to be too weak for use on the high seas. It couldn’t withstand the storm and waves on the night of the accident and tore down. The ship then sank quickly.” The Estonia went into operation as a coastal ferry, but sank as a sea ferry. Actually, she was not licensed to sail on the open sea.

Conspiracy theories refuted: Why the new report still brings a change

There is therefore nothing to the conspiracy theories. Nevertheless, the interim report brought a turning point in the case. “The accident commissions from Sweden and Estonia have determined that the M/S Estonia was not seaworthy when it left Tallinn on September 27, 1994,” reports the chairman of the Victims and Relatives Foundation SEA, Lennart Berglund, whose in-laws died in the disaster have come. According to a report by the German press agency he now asks himself: “Who is responsible for the fact that she was still able to operate the Stockholm-Tallinn route?”

