Users of online applications who have signed up for a paid subscription to provide them with a wider range of services should be careful. About this on Sunday, December 10, in a conversation with the agency “Prime” said the director of the competence center for information security “T1 Integration” Viktor Gulevich.

“Paid subscriptions cannot be called “malware” – they do not steal your data and do not eavesdrop on conversations,” he noted.

At the same time, the expert pointed out that sometimes such subscriptions can bring unjustified expenses to the user.

As Gulevich clarified, debits from the subscriber’s card in a particular application can continue, even if it has been deleted from the device.

In addition, he recommended always using applications with particular caution, and paying special attention to the questionably high fees for the services offered, since sometimes “there is nothing unique in them except the price.”

On December 9, the director of the IT-Reserve company, Pavel Myasoedov, said that applications on smartphones, in particular banking, are often the most vulnerable to attacks by fraudsters. As Myasoedov noted, if a mobile bank is not protected by additional authentication means, such as Face ID or Touch ID, or does not periodically ask to update the password, then hackers can achieve their goal. According to the specialist, a special category includes so-called “Trojans” that can control the phone and even carry out actions on behalf of the user, for example, making money transfers.