On December 24, Sergey Grigoryan, a specialist in the banking sector, a partner of EvaBeta Russia, spoke about the myths about loans that you should not believe.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” he explained that it is not necessary to have a perfect credit history to get a loan.

“If banks provided money only to ideal borrowers, they would not have so many clients,” Grigoryan said.

According to him, if the credit rating is not high enough, the bank may not approve a mortgage or a loan for a large amount. However, relying on small loans and credit cards is quite realistic. In addition, it will help improve your credit history.

The expert called another myth a higher chance of getting a loan if the client has never taken loans before.

“For a bank, a borrower who has never used loans before looks exactly the same as one with a bad credit history,” he notes.

According to Grigoryan, in this case, the bank does not know what to expect from the client, so you should not count on a large loan or mortgage. He also recommended starting a credit history with credit cards, installment cards, small loans.

It is also a myth that it is impossible to get a new loan if there are outstanding loans. As the expert explained, the bank is not interested in the total number of loans, but in the indicator of the credit load – the percentage of the client’s income, which is spent monthly on servicing debt obligations. If it is less than 50%, then it is quite possible to get another loan.

In addition, the widespread opinion that in the case of a joint loan you need to pay the bank only your part is unreliable. As a rule, spouses are co-borrowers. If one of them cannot repay the loan, the financial obligations fall entirely on the second.

“You should not think that if you, say, take a loan for two, you will pay only half the amount. In the event of a divorce, you can try to separate the loan and payments on it through the courts. But this will be possible only with the consent of the bank, and banks rarely do this,” Grigoryan emphasized.

As the last myth, the expert named an erroneous opinion about the possibility of writing off all debts through the bankruptcy procedure.

“In order for a person to be declared bankrupt, he must have a really deplorable financial situation. At the same time, if you have any property, it will be taken away to pay off your debts. In addition, a bankrupt will not be able to apply for new loans for five years without indicating this fact. Under this condition, it is foolish to count on new loans, ”the expert added.

The day before, the general director of the Rocket Work platform, Anastasia Uskova, told Izvestia that for the entire period of the preferential tax regime, banks are not very willing to lend to the self-employed. According to her, such borrowers did not look reliable in the eyes of banks without social guarantees and a stable income.