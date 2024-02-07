From the editorial team with Agência Brasili From the editorial team with Agência Brasil https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-a-agencia-brasil/ 02/07/2024 – 9:48

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services recently announced that the Unified National Competition (CNU), with registrations until February 9th, Friday, will offer 6,640 vacancies in 21 federal agencies. According to the ministry, there are also positions that describe specialists, but do not require specific degrees.

But, after all, how can the candidate identify whether he will suit the service he was enrolled in, if it is not a role he learned at university? Professor at the Department of Administration at the University of Brasília, Francisco Antônio Coelho Júnior, explains that the first step is to choose the cake with which you have the most affinity.

“When we analyze the notice, we have eight thematic blocks, in which the candidate chooses one based on its alignment with what interests him, what motivates him, the possibilities of organizations in the area of ​​government management and public administration. Even a block for an intermediate level, it does not need to be a higher level, there is an environmental block, one for quality of life and server health, for example”.

The professor remembers that one of the main attractions of the public exam is the remuneration. He highlights, however, that it is important to be aware of other issues before choosing the position for which you intend to apply, such as identifying with your profile and the skills required.

“There is the aspect of non-financial remuneration, in which other elements are taken into account, such as working conditions, a pleasant environment to work in. It is very important that each candidate is aware of the level of difficulty they will face, based on the nature of the position they will occupy or the thematic block they will choose first to take part in the competition. Each position has an identity.”

The duties of each role are described in the notices. The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Ester Dweck, in an interview with the Good Morning, Minister program on Canal Gov, explains that the learning process is continuous from the moment the candidate is selected to take up the position.

“We are really looking for this profile of public servant who has good specific knowledge, but who also, from the moment they enter public service, has the ability to continue learning. Because no one enters public service knowing everything they need to do, public service is a school.”

The minister recalls that many positions have the training stage as an integral part of the competition.

“From the moment you join, you go through a continuous learning process, and we hope that you will be able to continue learning throughout your working life. We hope that the person who joins now will stay there for around 20 to 30 years in the federal public service, then they will change areas, do other things”.

For Professor Francisco Coelho Júnior, it is also important to remember that the public service aims to meet the needs of the population in the most diverse areas. According to him, the federal administration is increasingly professionalized.

“Bureaucracy is important and necessary, it guarantees impersonality, fair treatment, equity, it guarantees the focus on skills. What the population normally confuses is the excess, the extreme bureaucratization, which is called bureaucracy dysfunction, but this is a normal and natural confusion that the population as a whole has, common sense makes it”.

Ester Dweck highlights that the unified format allows people from all over the country to compete for vacancies, as the tests will be administered in 220 cities across all states, enabling greater diversity in the hiring of public servants. With this, the public service will be able to count on a bureaucracy that is the face of Brazil, according to the minister.

“Open competitions were sometimes only in Brasília. And if I do a competition only in Brasília, I am not guaranteeing the diversity of Brazil to enter the Brazilian public service. Because the more diversity among public servants, the greater the ability to think of innovative solutions for public policies and understand people’s realities.”

The CNU registration fee, which runs until Friday (9), costs R$60 for mid-level positions and R$90 for higher-level positions. All information about the competition can be found on the gov.br/concursonacional portal.