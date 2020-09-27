The buyer of a used car, in order not to become a victim of deception, must carefully check the information about it in the traffic police databases, even when it comes to purchasing a car from an authorized dealer. Automotive expert Yegor Vasiliev told about this in an interview with the agency “Prime“.

According to him, buying a car from hands is better from a person with whom you personally know, or on the recommendation of reliable people.

“Unfortunately, buying a used car is always a lottery, even though the vast majority of modern cars leave a noticeable mark in various databases,” the expert noted.

He explained that on the traffic police website it is possible and necessary to check the car for registered accidents, unpaid fines or restrictions imposed on the car, for example, by the bailiff service.

“And if the information is encouraging, you like the car and the price suits you, then you can dare to purchase. However, even in this case, it is better to use the services of a specialist in the selection of a car – it is inexpensive, but it can save both nerves and money, “Vasiliev emphasized.

First of all, he urged to pay attention to the body – the most expensive part of the car. Make sure that there are no traces of paint on it, check the thickness of the paint layer and the fasteners of the parts.