From: Michaela Ebert

Equal Pay Day draws attention to the unequal pay of men and women. But the problem has much more far-reaching consequences – for example in the fight against violence against women.

66 days – that’s how long women worked for free this year because they earn on average 18 percent less than men. For this reason, Equal Pay Day will take place in Germany on March 7th. The day on which unequal pay for women and men should be pointed out. Because: According to the Federal Statistical Office, women not only work part-time more often, they also often receive less hourly wages.

Of course, these and other factors also have an effect on income: Calculations by the Federal Statistical Office according to them, the earnings inequality was 39 percent last year.

79 percent of the women who find protection in a women’s shelter have no income of their own

But there is also the phenomenon of the “Gender Care Gap”: A Study showed that women often do more housework even if they earn more. But beyond all of these problems, economic disadvantage has much broader implications. The association “Frauenhauskoordination eV” (FHK) draws attention to this with a tweet:

“No security without equality” says the association’s press release. Specifically, it should be pointed out that women in particular who are victims of domestic violence suffer massively from unequal pay.

Help must not be dependent on the financial situation of the woman affected by violence

Even more: The unequal payment even encourages violence against women. Financial inequality makes a “significant contribution to the fact that women cannot separate from violent partners due to economic dependency and often have to endure years of abusive relationships,” says Christiane Völz, Chairwoman of the FHK.

According to the association, around a quarter of all women have to pay the cost of their stay in full or at least partially themselves. Women who are unable to do this would then get into debt or even break off the help prematurely. “It is not enough to condemn violence against women. We have to talk about the structures in our society that enable and promote this violence. This includes discrimination against women in the distribution and payment of work,” says Völz. Protection and counseling should not be dependent on the financial contribution of the woman affected by violence.