After the attack on the Russian landing ship “Novocherkassk”, the saber rattling from Moscow is increasing. Retaliation is being discussed – for Great Britain.

Moscow – The mood between Russia and the United Kingdom remains tense. After Ukraine's strike against the Russian landing ship “Novocherkassk” in Crimea, calls for retaliation are now being heard. In sight: a British Navy warship.

Russian media have published threats of an attack on the British Type 45 destroyer HMS Diamond, as the Ukdefencejournal reported. Russia has also already warned through its ambassador in London that Great Britain is “too deeply” involved Ukraine war intervened and thus risked a “dangerous” escalation of the crisis, wrote the Russian portal close to the Kremlin Pravda.ru.

“Novocherkassk”: Russia’s anger is directed against London – expert calls for counterattack

Meanwhile, Russian political scientist Yuri Baranchik suggested an aggressive strategy against the United Kingdom. He discussed at Pravda.ru the possibility of attacking the British destroyer HMS Diamond directly or indirectly through proxies like the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Barantschik supported this approach and even suggested taking action with his own military.

According to him, Russia would have to take into the air two MiG-31K fighter jets or two Tu-22M2/TU-22M2M and “strike with two daggers.” This apparently refers to hypersonic missiles of the “Kinschal” type, or “Dagger” in German.

Not only “Novocherkassk” hit? Another ship probably sunk – Russia reacts © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Sputnik Republic of Crimea Russia/ Imago

The background: Russian analysts publicly support the thesis that the United Kingdom was the reason for the destruction of the Russian warship “Novocherkassk” on the Crimea has been. The argument is that the Ukraine carried out the attack with the support of British missiles, satellite reconnaissance and targeting.

Russian propaganda drums up a “reaction” to the sinking of the Novocherkassk

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke to the Russian President Wladimir Putin reported on the situation with the landing ship “Novocherkassk”. This already indicates that there will be a reaction, wrote Pravda. However, an attack on a NATO ship would amount to a massive escalation.

HMS Diamond is currently in the Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian and is tasked with protecting international shipping from possible attacks by Houthi rebels. The Houthis have recently carried out repeated attacks in the Red Sea, and several shipping companies and corporations have stopped shipping through the important transit waters. (jek)