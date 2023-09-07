Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

After the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner group could be dissolved. The Russian military elite must adapt to changes.

MOSCOW – About two weeks after the plane crash that most likely killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the dust is just beginning to settle. The future of Wagner group is still uncertain, but a resolution is considered likely. Even before Prigozhin’s death, Wagner commanders had been poached, primarily by the Russian Ministry of Defense and the private military company Redut. These would now call on other mercenaries to do the same. At least that’s what the Russian political scientist Michael Naki reports on his YouTube channel.

Prigozhin’s former allies also have to adjust to a change. Just one day after Prigozhin’s alleged death, General Sergey Surovikin, head of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Deputy Chief of General Staff, was officially dismissed. Surovikin was in September 2022, shortly after Prigozhin’s first public declaration of leadership of the Wagner troupe Wladimir Putin tasked with directing the war effort in Ukraine. Prigozhin then described him as a “legendary figure” and the most capable commander in the Russian army. The two knew each other from operations in Syria.

Changing commanders-in-chief in the Ukraine war: first sign of Prigozhin’s loss of power

As early as January, however, Surovikin was partially replaced by Valeri Gerasimov, who from then on took over operations in the Ukraine war should be overlooked – loud New York Times a first sign of Prigozhin’s beginning loss of power. After the failed coup attempt by the Wagner group in June, Surovikin suddenly disappeared from the scene. According to the US government, the general was aware of Prigozhin’s plans two weeks in advance. According to the US newspaper, a senior lawmaker who chairs Russia’s parliament’s defense committee had told a reporter that the general was “resting”.

Dishonorably transferred: Sergei Surovikin and Vladimir Putin (from left) © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev

A picture has since surfaced showing the former commander-in-chief in civilian clothes next to his wife in a public place. The authenticity of the photo cannot be verified. According to the BBC several Russian media reported that Surovikin was safe with his family. He was on leave and was “available for the defense”.

According to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), there is evidence that the general has accepted a new position in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). According to the think tank, this corresponds to observations from the past. Russian generals who underperformed in Ukraine were often transferred to external theaters and outlying areas as punishment.

Commanders who fell out of favor in the Ukraine war are transferred – a purge of the elites?

Surovikin’s new role is not a military or commanding one. This suggests that the Russian military leadership likely continued the practice of moving disgraced or ineffective commanders to positions unrelated to the war in Ukraine, the ISW said. So is there a purge of the elites taking place in Russia? The independent Russian media portal answered this question Meduza along with political scientist Austin Matthews. At East Carolina University, he conducts research on overlaps between political elites, institutionalization and repression in dictatorships.

According to the political scientist, it is correct that “purges” are taking place in Russia. However, in the case of Surovikin, it is not a matter of purging the elites. One speaks of such when people are eliminated who form the core of the political regime – i.e. those who have the power to make state decisions. That was not the case with Prigozhin’s confidante. Surovikin had more personal political power. He was also disloyal, which was probably the reason for his transfer.

Purges don’t have to be violent, but there’s a clear trend with Vladimir Putin

Typically, purges happen when an authoritarian government seizes power, Matthews said. “Over time, purges become rarer and usually take place after failed coup attempts.” For a dictator, a putsch is a clear signal that there is dissatisfaction among the elite. If an authoritarian ruler can stay in power, he then uses the opportunity to show strength – “especially since he now knows exactly who to expect problems from. And these people can now be eliminated as soon as possible.”

A cleansing does not always have to be accompanied by violence. “For example, if someone is ‘purged’ from the service, that doesn’t mean they go to jail or have an accident,” Matthews said. In Russia, however, the data would suggest a tendency toward violence. (tpn)