From: Sandra Kathe, Caspar Felix Hoffmann, Nadja Austel, Nail Akkoyun, Vincent Büssow, Stefan Krieger, Lucas Maier

Special forces from Ukraine are conducting operations on the territory of the Russian Federation. They are probably planning a new major offensive. The news ticker.

Major offensive expected: Expert expects a feint from Belarus and an offensive in Donbass

Expert expects a feint from Belarus and an offensive in Donbass prisoner of war: Ukrainian prisoners of war are in poor condition after returning from Russia.

Editor's note: Read the latest developments from the Ukraine conflict in our news ticker. The information processed here Ukraine war come partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

+++ 6.25 p.m.: The Russian Defense Ministry has warned of an imminent bomb attack on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. This is reported by the British Guardian, which relies on information from the Reuters news agency. Accordingly, Ukraine planned to blow up several buildings used for medical purposes in the former city and blame Russia for the attacks. Kramatorsk currently serves as the administrative headquarters of the remaining part of eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region under Ukrainian control.

“The bombing of the medical facilities is portrayed as further ‘cruelty’ on the part of Russian troops to force help from other countries,” the Russian ministry said in a statement. This should bring more long-range missiles to Ukraine, which should be used for “attacks on Russian territory”. According to Reuters, there is no evidence for the claim. Ukraine has not commented on the allegations either.

The Russian Ministry of Defense warns of an allegedly planned bomb attack on the city of Kramatorsk, which has been largely bombed out. (Iconic photo) © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Ukraine war: Expert expects large-scale ground offensive by Russia in Donbass

+++ 4 p.m.: A university building in the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine was severely damaged in a Russian missile attack. A security guard was injured in the attack, like them German press agency reported with reference to local authorities.

Shelling was also reported from the city of Cherson in southern Ukraine. A school building caught fire here, it is said.

Ukraine war: Expert expects large-scale ground offensive by Russia in Donbass

+++ 2 p.m.: “A ground offensive is expected in Donbass,” said a military expert from the organization Last Mile Solutions compared to fr.de with. The Ukrainian military has been on “high alert” for a few days. According to information from the organization, formerly known as TMG was known, an attack from the north is not expected in Ukraine. The actions in and around Belarus are said to be a diversionary tactic.

The expert shares the assessment of ISWthat the attacks will not target the Zaporizhia region, but will primarily take place in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. “All the indicators speak for it, you just have to look at where Russia last strengthened its troops.” When the major offensive will begin depends largely on the situation in Bakhmut. “The city is a key point of Ukrainian defense. If Bakhmut falls, the Ukrainian army will have to retreat along the entire line of defense.”

Ukraine War: Ukraine Special Forces operates in Russia

+++ 1 p.m.: Special forces from Ukraine are conducting operations on the territory of the Russian Federation. Daniel Boffey has for the British newspaper The Guardians spoke to members of the special unit, which calls itself the “Brotherhood”. Technically, the “brotherhood” is independent from the official Ukrainian army.

Their tasks include “kidnapping high-ranking Kremlin officials, destroying important military infrastructure and shooting down enemy aircraft on Russian territory”. A good six weeks ago, the soldiers shot down a helicopter carrying high-ranking Kremlin officials on Russian territory, as she explained in an interview with The Guardians declarations.

“We showed that we can enter the territory of Russia and show the Russians that the Ukrainians can act,” said one of the soldiers. Boffey pointed out that the information was not independently verifiable, but appeared conclusive.

Ukraine War: Ukraine Special Forces operates in Russia

+++ 12.00 p.m.: The bodies of two British citizens were also handed over to Ukraine in the recent exchange of prisoners. The 28 and 48-year-old men were on an aid mission in the city of Soledar, as reported by the German Press Agency, citing the British Foreign Office.

Already in January, the head of the Russian Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, spoke of having found the documents of the two missing Britons. A total of 116 Ukrainian prisoners were transferred in the exchange.

Ukraine War: Russia steps up attack on Bakhmut

+++ 11.00 a.m.: In the city of Bakhmut, which has been heavily fought over for weeks, the Russian troops seem to have advanced further. According to an assessment by the British Defense Ministry, the army loyal to Moscow has made progress in surrounding the city in the past week pravda.ua reported

According to the information, the two main access routes are now also likely to be exposed to “direct fire risk”. The situation in Bachmut was already difficult at the end of last year. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on Saturday (February 4) that “Russian troops threw all their forces into breaking through our defenses and encircling Bakhmut and launched powerful offensive actions in the direction of Lyman.” The information is currently not independently verifiable.

Ukraine war: situation at the front is coming to a head – assessment of the Russian offensive

+++ 9.35 a.m.: For some time there has been speculation about new major offensives by Russia. Most recently, the fear of a major offensive in the spring was always an argument for the quick delivery of battle tanks to Ukraine.

The experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note in their assessment on Saturday (February 4) that “Russia has not demonstrated the ability to sustain multiple large-scale offensives simultaneously.” The think tank assumes that Russia will initially focus on the Luhansk region and the city of Bakhmut (Donetsk ) will focus.

The ISW also reports on a prisoner exchange on Saturday (February 4). 63 Russian POWs are said to have been exchanged for 116 Ukrainian POWs. According to the Russian account, the negotiator was the leadership of the United Arab Emirates.

Ukraine war: situation at the front is coming to a head – Ukraine in a “difficult situation”

+++ 8:33 a.m.: Russian occupying forces attacked the city and Kharkiv Oblast early Sunday morning (February 5). This was reported by the military commander of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, on the news service Telegram. Accordingly, the city center was hit by an S-300 missile and the outskirts by two Russian missiles. The goal was civilian buildings. No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

War in Ukraine: President Selenskyj speaks of a “difficult situation” at the front

Update from Sunday, February 5, 6:25 a.m.: President Volodymyr Zelenskyj speaks of a “difficult situation” in the Ukraine war. “During the 346 days of this war, I have often said that the situation on the front lines is difficult and that it is getting more and more difficult,” he said in his daily video address on Saturday. “Now we are at that point again. A point where the occupiers are increasingly mobilizing their forces to breach our defenses”. The situation in “Bachmut, Wuhledar, Lyman and other regions” is difficult.

According to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar, Ukraine was able to successfully fend off an attack on Bakhmut: “This week the Russian occupying forces made every effort to break through our defenses and encircle Bakhmut.” But thanks to the “resistance of our soldiers” they were unable to do so , added her.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Russia was “concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions” in eastern Ukraine. In the province of Zaporizhia in the south of the country, grenades fell on “civilian infrastructure” in 26 places, it said.

Update from Saturday, February 4th, 7:00 a.m.: According to official figures, almost 30,000 Russian soldiers are stationed in and around Mariupol. Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the Mariupol mayor, reports that the number of Russian soldiers in the outskirts of the city has increased by 10,000-15,000 in the past week.

“In total we can speak of about 30,000 occupiers concentrated in Mariupol and the region,” Andryushchenko wrote on Telegram on February 3.

News about the Ukraine war: Putin’s war has already cost the lives of 7,000 civilians in Ukraine

First report from Thursday, February 2, 5:23 a.m.: Moscow/Kyiv – After a heavy rocket hit a residential building in Ukraine, Russia’s president wants Wladimir Putin celebrate a World War II-era victory this Thursday (February 2nd). As Ukraine mourns the dead of rocket terror in Kramatorsk, Putin commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s victory in the Battle of Stalingrad against the Wehrmacht. To do this, the 70-year-old travels to the city of Volgograd, which is currently called Stalingrad again for a short time according to the place-name signs because of the anniversary. In Ukraine, however, the salvage work continued after the rocket hit Kramatorsk. By Thursday morning, three bodies had been recovered from the rubble. The number of injured rose to 21.

News on the Ukraine war: Selenskyj reports on successes ahead of the summit with the EU

informed in his nightly video message Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of an EU-Ukraine summit this Friday on “successes” in the work of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies. For example, a police department that is said to have covered a prostitute ring was caught. There was violence against girls, said Selenskyj. There are first arrests. According to the authorities, the officials are said to have collected one million euros in “protection money” every month.

News on the Ukraine war: EU chief diplomat does not rule out fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is not ruling out the possibility that fighter jets will be delivered to Ukraine, despite the current reluctance of countries such as Germany and the United States. The delivery of tanks was also initially highly controversial, said the Spaniard in the run-up to an EU-Ukraine summit on Friday (February 3). Kyiv. In the end, however, an agreement was reached on the subject and the “red line” was crossed. So far, there have been warnings of escalation risks for all arms deliveries, he said. (Talk to agencies)