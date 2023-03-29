Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Came repeatedly to the security conference in Munich: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj, here in February 2020. © IMAGO/palinchak

As an insider says, the United States once warned the Ukrainian president against traveling to Munich. However, Volodymyr Zelenskyy absolutely wanted to speak in Munich.

Munich/Kyiv – Promenadeplatz. Hotel Bayerischer Hof. Powerful decision-makers from all over the world meet here year after year for the Munich Security Conference. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has also been there – albeit not this year.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj: Ukraine President had a formative moment in Munich

“No one feels safe anymore,” Putin said on February 14, 2007, in front of ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), among others. The US has “overstepped its borders in all spheres,” said the Russian President, and the United States is imposing its ideas on the world. Putin asked, “Well, who likes that?”

Political scientists saw this speech as the beginning of an aggressive Russian foreign policy towards the West. As an expert from this profession has now reported, Putin’s adversary Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, also had a formative moment at the Munich Security Conference. And 15 years later.

In the video: Compact – The most important news about the Russia-Ukraine war

At an FDP election campaign event on Munich’s Lenbachplatz for the Bavarian elections, not far from the Hotel Bayerischer Hof, the CEO of the security conference spoke about those days in February last year, shortly before the outbreak of the Ukraine war.

Selensky spoke in Munich on February 19, 2022, five days before the Russian army invaded. The Americans tried everything to prevent Selenskyj from traveling to the Bavarian capital, Benedikt Franke reported. At the time, the United States had guessed that an attack by Moscow was imminent.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: USA allegedly advised Ukraine President against speech in Munich

And they absolutely wanted Zelenskyy to be in Kiev when it started, so that Ukraine’s defense would not collapse without the president, the political scientist said. But Selenskyj absolutely wanted to speak to the world and the critics in his own country in the Isar metropolis, according to Franke.

Because: According to surveys at the time, only 42 percent of all Ukrainians agreed with Zelenskyj’s foreign policy course, after the Munich speech it was said to have been more than 80 percent. Franke said he even convinced the skeptical opposition at the time with his speech at the security conference: “Then he had the approval.”

CEO of the Munich Security Conference: the political scientist Benedikt Franke. © IMAGO/B. Lindenthaler

“Ukraine wants peace. Europe wants peace. The world says it doesn’t want to fight, and Russia says it doesn’t want to attack. Someone is lying,” Zelenskyj, now 45, said at the time and, referring to the Second World War, asked: “Has the world forgotten its mistakes of the 20th century? What do attempts at appeasement lead to? The question ‘Why die for Danzig?’ turned into the need to die for Dunkirk and dozens of other cities in Europe and the world – at the cost of tens of millions of lives.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: President of Ukraine predicted Russian attack in Munich

Selenskyj emphasized the danger posed by Putin. “How did the greatest security crisis since the Cold War come about? For me, as President of a country that has lost part of its territory and thousands of people, and now has 150,000 Russian troops, equipment and heavy weapons on its borders, the answer is obvious,” he explained. “The architecture of world security is fragile and needs updating. The rules the world agreed on decades ago no longer work. They are not keeping up with new threats.”

Ukraine wants peace. Europe wants peace. The world says it doesn’t want to fight, and Russia says it doesn’t want to attack. someone is lying

It is symbolic for him “that I am talking about it here. This is where Russia announced its intention to challenge global security 15 years ago,” he said, referring to Putin’s 2007 speech. Zelenskyj, who is his biggest supporter in the USA referred to bloody fighting in Donbass since 2014: “This is not a war in Ukraine, but a war in Europe. I’ve said that at summits and forums. 2019, 2020, 2021. Will the world hear me in 2022?”

Volodymyr Zelenskyj: Emotional speech at the Munich Security Conference

He announced: “We will defend our country with or without the support of partners. Whether they give us hundreds of modern weapons or five thousand helmets. We appreciate any help, but everyone should understand that these are not charitable donations that Ukraine should ask for or remember. These are not noble gestures to which Ukraine should bow. This is your contribution to the security of Europe and the world. Where Ukraine has been a reliable shield for eight years. And for eight years it has been holding back one of the largest armies in the world.” The latter still applies today. (pm)