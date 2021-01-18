Achim Truger is a member of the Expert Council and considers the government’s stimulus packages to be appropriate. The greatest risk is a global lockdown.

taz: Mr. Truger, two months ago the German Advisory Council still forecast growth of 3.7 percent for 2021. Is it so?

Achim Truger: So far I don’t see any reason for major corrections. We already assumed a somewhat longer partial lockdown in November, but not that it would be tightened. For this we now have the vaccination perspective.

So a V – steeply down, steeply up?

What is clear is that there will only be a sustainable recovery if we can get the pandemic under control. Two factors are now developing much more favorably than in spring: industrial production and exports. The global supply chains are not disrupted. There is therefore a realistic upswing perspective in spring.

Sounds nice. Where are the risks?

The greatest risk would be a global lockdown. One must remember: the spring recession was not so much a result of German measures to combat pandemics, but rather the disrupted supply chains and the collapse in exports. However, it is foreseeable that there will be more bankruptcies in 2021 – which have largely not materialized due to the changed bankruptcy law.

Were the government’s stimulus packages right?

Yes, the relief efforts worked well. The short-time work allowance has largely prevented unemployment. The state response was quick and great – that was the most important thing. In the beginning there was still a lot missing: money for Europe, for the municipalities, help for the self-employed. The federal government has systematically improved it. That’s a big plus.

51, is a member of the Council of Economic Experts – the so-called economic modes that advise the federal government. As a professor of socio-economics, he teaches at the University of Duisburg-Essen with a focus on public finances.

Was everything right? Also the VAT cut?

These are details to argue about. The VAT cut is an expensive item, and as far as we can see so far, it did not have the hoped-for positive effects on private consumption. That wasn’t the right oomph.

What would have been a better remedy?

A higher child bonus, for example. Because everyone gets it – except for the very rich, for whom it is deducted through taxes. A lot of this state money goes directly into consumption, so the EUR 300 child bonus was not enough.

The state is spending more than 600 billion euros on coping with the corona crisis. Is that not too much?

No. The state can get cheap money because of the low interest rates. It will therefore not be a problem to bear this debt. After the financial crisis, the 2010 debt level was 82 percent of GDP. This rate has fallen to below 60 percent in nine years – because of the good economic situation. I think it is realistic that we can now grow out of debt in a similar way. The German state even gets money with negative interest rates. Fast repayment would be wrong.

The 2009 financial crisis cost Germany less than 200 billion euros. The corona debt is now three times as high. Do they really just dissolve?

What matters is not the absolute amount of debt. But the relationship between debt and economic performance, which is expressed in the debt ratio. It is currently ten percentage points lower than in 2010. Even if things were to be much worse economically than after 2010, this rate would fall again – only more slowly.

What if interest rates rise in five years? That scares many.

Interest is not a reason to be afraid. If the economy picks up, interest rates will even have to rise to prevent the economy from overheating and inflation rising. But if we have such strong growth, the debt ratio will automatically decrease. In this respect, rising interest rates are not a scenario in which there is a threat of over-indebtedness.

Many savers currently feel like victims because interest rates are so low. Right?

No. Interest rates must be low right now. If they were to rise now, that would stifle the economy. In this respect, the choice is: would you rather not get any interest on your savings – or become unemployed? The question answers itself.

And what about the risk of inflation? Many are currently buying gold or bitcoins because they fear that there is too much money in circulation. Which plants would you buy?

I do not give investment tips. Fears of inflation have been fueled for ten years. Nothing happened. Prices are currently even falling.

But real estate prices are rising significantly. Many tenants are afraid that they will soon no longer be able to afford their apartment.

The state should build apartments or give more support to housing construction. By the way, it’s also a great way to invest cheap money.

Berlin has now put a brake on rent prices. A good idea?

The rent brake is temporarily a useful instrument because it cuts price peaks. After all, it does not affect new buildings, only old buildings, and thus prevents the landlords from taking profits without performance. But, as I said, the rent brake only makes sense temporarily. The state must ensure that there is strong construction during this time.

The Union is now urging to repay the corona debts quickly and to apply the debt brake again. Is that important?

No. But there are different voices in the Union. In the Impuls 21 paper by Laschet and Spahn, the words black zero and the debt brake do not appear. I remember 2009 when black and yellow ruled. The debt brake was only a few months old, and Black and Yellow found tricks to circumvent it and not have to save.

The Union’s financial leaders sound different now.

If the Union writes a quick return to the black zero in its election manifesto and also implements it, it would be a serious mistake. The debt ratio automatically falls when growth picks up. Putting the debt brake back in motion in 2022 would mean that the federal and state governments would either have to increase taxes or cut spending. This dilemma would be politically generated and not an economic compulsion. Actually, we could even turn the debt question around: Have we got too little debt?

Aha. Don’t be afraid of new debts. How so?

Because we can get into debt extremely cheaply with negative interest rates and we need investments in the socio-ecological transformation. That would be money well spent. So far, however, the debt brake has made this more difficult.