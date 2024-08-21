Expert Krokhin calls for apartments to be given residential status

Apartments need to be given residential status, since the main principle, due to which they did not have it, is currently not in effect. The chairman of the Moscow Housing Union, member of the Housing and Utilities Committee of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation Konstantin Krokhin called for this on the air of the radio station “Moscow speaking”.

According to the expert, the difference between apartments and regular flats has practically disappeared, but at the same time, the owners of such premises do not have enough rights.[Ранее] these were areas (where apartments were built) where it was forbidden to build – industrial zones, garbage dumps and so on. Today the city is building housing in industrial zones, it’s a program, (…) and there is no difference, no objective reasons why apartments appeared. You can build anywhere. You just have to build large, powerfully, with infrastructure. It turns out that what it was invented for is no longer working today. Therefore, we need to help those people who live in apartments, so that they, if they live there permanently, so that they receive the same rights and the same protections that are in ordinary housing,” Krokhin concluded.

Earlier in August, the founder of the Ageeva Real Estate agency, Tatyana Ageeva, said that the ban on the construction of real estate with an area of ​​less than 28 square meters in Moscow does not apply to apartments.