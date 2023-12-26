The ships that became part of the Baltic Fleet are a timely reinforcement, military historian Dmitry Boltenkov told Izvestia. This is how he commented on the ceremony of accepting three new ships into service in the Russian Navy, which took place on December 25 in St. Petersburg.

“NATO countries now want to turn the Baltic Sea into their internal one. They began to conduct exercises more often. Finland has already joined the North Atlantic Alliance, and Sweden is on its way. The Naro-Fominsk small missile ship (SMR) is eight Onyx and Caliber missiles in a salvo, which will not be out of place for our fleet,” he said.

The missile frigate Admiral Golovko will strengthen the Northern Fleet, and the small missile ship Naro-Fominsk and the mine defense ship Lev Chernavin will strengthen the Baltic Fleet, which will have to confront the multinational NATO group in the Baltic Sea, deployed this year after Finland joined the alliance and against the backdrop of negotiations on Sweden’s accession, the expert believes.

The small missile ship “Naro-Fominsk” of project 21631 “Buyan-M” carries on board eight launchers for missiles of the “Caliber” or “Onyx” type. In addition, it is equipped with a 100 mm A-190 artillery mount. Today, 10 representatives of the series serve in the Navy – three each in the Baltic Fleet and the Caspian Flotilla and four in the Black Sea.

Initially, Buyany was designed to protect the maritime economic zone. However, then their functionality was revised. This happened after in October 2015, three MRKs of Project 21631 – Uglich, Grad Sviyazhsk and Veliky Ustyug – attacked terrorist targets in Syria with Caliber cruise missiles.

The launches were carried out from the Caspian Sea. Today, ships of the Buyan-M project are a formidable striking force; they can strike ground targets at a considerable distance.

A series of 12 Project 12700 minesweepers “Alexandrite” should be completed by the mid-2020s. “Lev Chernavin”, built at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in St. Petersburg, became its eighth representative.

The lead ship “Alexander Obukhov” became part of the Baltic Fleet in 2016. In subsequent years, six more minesweepers of this project were built. “Ivan Antonov”, “Vladimir Emelyanov” and “Georgy Kurbatov” serve in the Black Sea, and “Yakov Balyaev”, “Peter Ilyichev” and “Anatoly Shlemov” – in the Pacific Ocean.

The bodies of the Alexandrites are made of fiberglass, which makes them invisible to magnetic ammunition fuses. To search for and destroy mines, each ship is equipped with two light boats with special underwater robots. The device is designed to neutralize obstacles within a range of 10 km and at a depth of up to 100 m. Thanks to the plastic body and low-noise engine, sea mines do not react to the boats; they can search using hydroacoustics and magnetometers.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Northern stronghold: the new frigate “Admiral Golovko” will receive “Zircons”