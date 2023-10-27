













‘Based on our discussions with several of the largest video game companies in recent weeks, we expect acquisitions to increase over the next year.‘. The expert mentioned in an interview with the media Axios.

Among its most likely ‘suspects’ are Sony, Tencent, Take-Two and Savvy/Scopely. According to him, these companies will be the most active buying several studios during 2024. Of course, there is still the question of who will be purchased.

In fact since the Activision-Blizzard purchase, many experts expect Sony to make a somewhat large acquisition. Of course it won’t be as big as the Microsoft acquisition. So the video game industry could see several changes next year.

What else did you say about the video game industry?

The Drake Star expert also shared that during these last few months there has been considerable investment. The video game industry saw one billion dollars arrive from private initiatives in recent months. Which shows interest in its growth.

They also assured that in the past two years the industry was somewhat calm in acquisitions. But with the arrival of 2024 that will change completely. For now we just have to wait and see who will make the first move.

