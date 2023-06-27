Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. (Archive image) © dpa

Wagner boss Prigozhin has to go into exile in Belarus after his armed uprising. A Russia expert suspects that he will be murdered there.

Moscow – The armed uprising by Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian Ministry of Defense came as a surprise. The mutiny and the march to Moscow ended just as surprisingly. Prigozhin is now going into exile in Belarus. The Russia expert Jill Dougherty from the US research center Wilson Center is convinced that the mercenary boss is not safe there and could be murdered.

Prigozhin assassination? Russia expert thinks it’s possible

In the background of the Wagner uprising, the Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko intervened and negotiated with Prigozhin – apparently with the approval of Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin. He ended his self-proclaimed “March of Justice” and withdrew his mercenaries from conquered Rostov and from Voronezh further north. Not much is known about the content of the negotiations with Lukashenko, but it is clear that the Wagner boss now has to go to Belarus.

“Putin does not forgive traitors,” Dougherty said on the US broadcaster CNN firmly and added: “Even if Putin says, ‘Prigozhin, you are going to Belarus now’, he is still a traitor and I think Putin will never forgive him for that.” It is therefore possible that the assassination of the Wagner boss in to experience Belarus. Because as long as he has support – probably from his own troops – he is a threat, even if he is not in Russia.

Prigozhin’s uprising: Expert emphasizes Wagner-friendly mood in Rostov

The Russia expert also drew attention to the mood on the streets of Rostov when Wagner troops marched there. They were welcomed and even cared for by the population. Shortly before they left, dozens of people had their picture taken with the mercenaries and hugged them, as videos on Russian Telegram channels showed. Overall, there was a very Wagner-friendly atmosphere in the city.

“If I were Putin, I would worry about the people cheering Wagner on the streets of Rostov,” Dougherty said. The fact that ordinary Russians cheered on the Wagner group despite a kind of coup was “very bad news for Putin”. After all, it means that they like and support Wagner.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Putin said it years ago in an interview: He does not forgive “treason”.

In a 2018 interview, the Kremlin boss himself emphasized that he does not forgive “traitors”. The interview was published by the Russian state media at the height of the poisoning debate surrounding ex-Russian agent Sergei Skripal. Skripal was recruited by British MI6 in 1995 and exposed Russian agents to the secret service. In March 2018 he was poisoned along with his daughter but survived.

In the interview, Putin emphasized that he could forgive, but not everything. “Treason” was something he could not forgive, the Russian publication said at the time Vesti reported from the interview. The Kremlin boss also described Wagner’s uprising as a betrayal. Prigozhin could therefore soon feel the consequences. (bb)