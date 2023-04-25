Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

A few days with summery temperatures made you want more. A weather expert warns: These high phases could remain rare in May.

Munich – Germany missed the first summer day of the year by a few degrees. The maximum temperatures last weekend in Germany in Nienburg and Jena were just below the summer 25 degree threshold, according to meteorologist Dominik Jung weather.net. The summer approach has awakened the anticipation of regular barbecues in the park and the first swimming sessions in bathing lakes. But according to current forecasts, these longings will probably not be satisfied in May for the time being.

Weather in Germany: welcome to spring or rain dance in May?

Finally spring? none. Polar sea air is currently causing changeable weather in Germany. But anyone who tries to blame the inconsistency on the “typical April weather” should approach the current May forecasts cautiously. “After a changeable and extremely wet March, April is now also quite wet and cool. For May, the weather models give little hope of stable spring weather,” says Jung.

Frequent precipitation, in some areas also heavy rain and thunderstorms will probably also ensure an uncomfortable spring weather in Germany next month. Cracking the 20 degrees will not be possible in many places on a few days in May. Loud wetter.de It will be a bit sunnier from Saturday, “but the temperatures will hardly change.” Wetter.de and the German weather service forecast for the April-May changeover the following weather:

Friday, April 28: Very cloudy and rainy in many places, in the south strong thunderstorms in places, 10 to 19 degrees

Very cloudy and rainy in many places, in the south strong thunderstorms in places, 10 to 19 degrees Saturday April 29: Changing clouds, rainy in the east and on the edge of the Alps, 11 to 19 degrees

Changing clouds, rainy in the east and on the edge of the Alps, 11 to 19 degrees Sunday April 30: Mostly sunny and slightly cloudy, isolated showers or thunderstorms at the edge of the Alps and in the northwest, 16 to 23 degrees

Mostly sunny and slightly cloudy, isolated showers or thunderstorms at the edge of the Alps and in the northwest, 16 to 23 degrees Monday, May 1st: Clear in the east, cloudy in the west and isolated rain or showers, 15 to 22 degrees

Clear in the east, cloudy in the west and isolated rain or showers, 15 to 22 degrees Tuesday, May 2nd: Cloudy, isolated showers, 12 to 18 degrees

Changeable as a weather motto: Even in May we have to be prepared for cool temperatures

forecasts also point to instability beyond the first week of May. Loud wetter.de it is important to be prepared for rainy weather, especially in the east. It is only in the second half of the month that temperatures of over 20 degrees are more likely, it is said. “Theoretically, everything is possible – from warm Mediterranean air to cold polar air,” confirms wetter.com meterologist Bernd Madlener. (Felina Wellner)