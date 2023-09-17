Home page World

Autumn has two faces this year. The weather constantly fluctuates between summer temperatures and cooler days with a risk of storms.

Kassel – Sunday (September 17th) would probably have been a summer day. In any case, it brings us temperatures of up to 30 degrees in some regions. A high pressure area over the Mediterranean is responsible for the high temperatures, explains meteorologist Alexander König in the weather forecast weather.com. Sometimes the warm air currents also bring moisture with them. It can therefore be humid, especially in western Germany.

At the beginning of the week the forecast looks much less rosy – there is a threat of storms again. However, the weather remains changeable and then returns to temperatures that are actually far too high for the time of year. Because of the persistent heat, meteorologists are also looking forward to the winter with concern.

Former hurricane strengthens low pressure area and brings storms and heavy rain to Germany

While the high pressure areas over Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean still determine the weather in Germany at the weekend, next week the low pressure areas will gain the upper hand and bring a change in the weather. A depression between Iceland and Great Britain is primarily responsible for this. “An ex-hurricane is also getting involved in this low pressure area here,” says meteorologist Alexander König. “Then we’ll get down to business properly.”

Autumn 2023 has two faces and fluctuates between stormy days with cold temperatures and summer heat. © Sylvio Dittrich/imageBROKER/IMAGO

The three-day weather forecast predicts storms in northwest Germany. There may be thunderstorms and heavy rain across Germany at the beginning of the week. Hail is also loud weather.com possibly possible. The German Weather Service (DWD) also announces squalls on the North Sea for Wednesday (September 20th). Temperatures drop to a cool 17 to 22 degrees by mid-week.

Weather in Germany continues to fluctuate between heat and cold in autumn

However, it doesn’t stay that cold. Towards the end of the week the temperatures will rise again and in southern Germany it will even be really summery again on Thursday (September 21st). The DWD predicts temperatures of up to 28 degrees for the south and east. In the rest of Germany it gets up to 25 degrees warm.

Many people are probably happy about the many warm, sunny days. The persistently high temperatures are actually anything but a reason to celebrate. The hot autumn is due to climate change, which is bringing us more and more extreme weather conditions. That’s right Climate researchers predict that many people will lose their homes in the future due to climate change, because large parts of the earth are becoming too hot to live there. (sp)