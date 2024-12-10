The rise of Artificial Intelligence is undeniable, and the fact that every new product, service or platform includes this technology in one way or another is a clear indication that AI is no longer just a thing of the present, but also of the future and has a long way to go.

In fact, everything we know today is just the tip of the iceberg of the potential of this technology, although the capabilities it has at this moment already leave us amazed, what it can dor in about 10 years we cannot even imagine it.

Without a doubt this has an infinite number of advantages, but at the same time it generates a series of fears, and among the most common is the fear that AI and machines will replace us at work. Although this is already happening in certain aspects, especially in heavy, repetitive and dangerous tasks, little by little AI skills are going to creep into the world of work, which It will leave many people without jobs.

Although it is true that many experts assure that AI is a tool and a complement to our workand that in the majority of cases this technology is not going to pose a threat in this aspect, there are some in which it does, and as Vasco Pedro, general director of Unbabel, a startup specialized in the development of translation tools powered by AI in an interview for JV Tech, yes There is a profession that will be obsolete in three years.

As this explains, Translators’ days are numbered because of the IA, because in about three years this technology will be able to replicate your work perfectly, correcting any errors it may currently have which will eliminate the need for human intervention in the vast majority of translation processes.

“I think humans still have a slight advantage in very difficult use cases. But that advantage is now so slim that, except in the most difficult cases, we believe that AI is actually achieving that goal, and I find it difficult to imagine how within three years it will take humans to translate something,” he explains.

Even so, he assures that “there will always be humans” to ensure that the machines do their jobs and deliver them to the right places.