The Sinaloa cartel has entrusted its future to a second generation. Joaquin’s three sons El Chapo Guzmán have taken the reins of the drug trafficking business in Mexico, have built an efficient company structure and have perfected the model founded by his father 30 years ago, now to traffic fentanyl to the United States. This is what the indictment that the Department of Justice has made this week against the offspring of El Chapo —Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Ovidio Guzmán López— reveals that it contemplates six charges against them and 25 members of the powerful organization. The document presented by the Prosecutor’s Office outlines a highly organized operation that has made use of the old structure of the cartel, but which adds new business elements that have positioned the Chapitos, as the sons of the capo are known, as the largest suppliers of fentanyl in the United States.

The venture began in 2014. Then, Ovidio Guzmán López, alias The mouse, founded his first laboratory to process fentanyl in Culiacán, in the State of Sinaloa. The youngest of the three Guzmán took advantage of the routes of his father’s cartel to send small shipments to Tijuana and cross the drugs through the usual channels—land, sea, and air—to reach Los Angeles. By 2016, it was clear that the business had to turn around: starting in the 1980s with marijuana trafficking, the organization has come to include the transfer of substances such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine in its activities. The “company” founded by El Chapo alongside Ismael the may Zambada had already gone through other transformations, but none like this, the accusing document states. “The Sinaloa cartel’s fentanyl operation has grown exponentially in volume, scale, and sophistication,” they point out. Los Chapitos converted a laboratory dedicated to manufacturing methamphetamine in Durango in 2016 as a new facility to produce fentanyl and they have not backed down.

The ‘chapitos’: Jesús Alfredo, Iván Archivaldo and Ovidio Guzmán. Agencies / RR SS

Once El Chapo was captured in 2016 and extradited to the United States in 2017, his three sons shaped the fentanyl trafficking operation and personally took the reins of the family business. Ovidio was in charge of setting up a network of laboratories to ensure sustained production; Jesús Alfredo developed alliances to obtain from China the necessary chemical precursors to “cook” fentanyl; and Iván Archivaldo, the eldest of the sons, managed the security apparatus around the entire operation, mainly in production, with highly armored laboratories, and distribution. The Chapitos also undertook a kind of “cleansing” in the States of Coahuila, Michoacán, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Chihuahua, to make sure they had control of the plazas because they were considered “strategic positions”, where they made sure to sow terror among their enemies. Along the way they also made alliances, for example, in Coahuila with the Northeast cartel and in Chihuahua with the assassins of the Artistas Asesinos.

Cruelty continued to be the hallmark of the house, according to the Department of Justice. Los Chapitos allied with the Ninis, a group of hitmen also from Sinaloa, and turned them into their armed wing. Torture became a constant to punish those who did not comply with their wishes and the techniques included drowning, electrocution, beatings and confrontation with tigers. Still according to the US version, on Iván Archivaldo’s ranch in Sinaloa there is a group of tiger specimens —he does not specify the number— that drug traffickers keep as pets and who are occasionally fed with the bodies of their enemies alive or dead. “While some [de sus enemigos] They shot them, others were taken to feed the tigers that they keep as pets,” says the US government, which ensures that it obtained the information after infiltrating the first circle of the Chapitos.

Los Chapitos SA

One of the pillars of the Chapitos operation is obtaining chemical precursors that are used to make fentanyl. “The chemicals that allow the cartel to produce and fill the United States with lethal fentanyl come mainly from China,” the US government explains, without any doubt. The bosses have been in charge of weaving a network to make sure that their suppliers manage to send the chemical from Asia and cross Mexican customs without any problem. In charge of this operation has been the Guatemalan Ana Gabriela Rubio Zea, who has acted as an intermediary to guarantee the supply of precursors for the cartel. Rubio Zea has allied itself, mainly, with the Chinese firm Wuhan Shookang Biological Technology, which ensures that the chemicals are disguised as food containers or are packaged with legally marketed chemicals. To mislead the Mexican authorities, some shipments arrive at the ports in vessels that have previously passed through countries such as the US and Germany, since they are subject to less strict checks than those that arrive directly from China.

The chemicals are distributed in the laboratories that are located, mainly, in the State of Sinaloa. There the Chapitos prepare the drug to be sent to the US in the form of pills or powder. The accusation tells that the Mexican government has requisitioned in the last year an underground laboratory that had elevators to move the shipments, as well as industrial stoves and pill presses. “The cartel is trying to produce the most powerful fentanyl and sell it in the US at the lowest price,” the Americans estimate. The testimonies of their undercover agents reveal that in the laboratories the foremen experiment on humans with the doses of fentanyl and its combination with other drugs such as heroin. The Prosecutor’s Office recounts the case of a woman who was given three doses of the opiate to calculate the amounts of the chemicals and who died of an overdose. Some addicts have also been subjected to these tests: one of them fatally died of an overdose, but the drug she consumed was also sent to the United States.

The Ministry of National Defense secured a manufacturing center for fentanyl pills and the laboratory with the largest methamphetamine production capacity in the municipality of Culiacán on February 15, 2023. Sedena (Darkroom)

El Chapo’s sons use the old ways of the Sinaloa cartel to bring fentanyl to the United States. In planes, trucks, boats, through the border checkpoints and tunnels that made his father famous in his day. Because the volume of the opiate is less than that of other substances, the drug lords have increased traffic through the border crossings between Mexico and the United States: hidden in cars or in people, the so-called mules, who cross the checkpoints daily . “The cartel relies on the impossibility of inspecting all items that cross the border and also exploits corruption on both sides of the border,” acknowledges the US. Attention is focused, for example, on the crossings from Ciudad Juárez to El Paso (Texas). There, the US government discovered that one of its immigration officials allowed the passage of mules without inspection in exchange for payments from the cartel. For 12 months, the officer, who covered a night shift, let through women who carried up to 2,000 pills on each trip and who could cross the crossing up to three times in one night. The pills were printed with the word Chapiza or Ratón, in reference to the youngest of the Guzmán family.

The Chapitos business has been more than profitable: with one kilogram of precursor, for which they pay $800, they can manufacture up to 415,000 pills or four kilograms of fentanyl powder. The pills are sold individually in places like New York for up to three dollars. Each shipment represents millions of dollars that are sent to Mexico through account transfers offshore and cryptocurrency. Drug distributors in the US are in charge of collecting the money and depositing it into the accounts bitcoins of the cartel that are administered from Mexico. Blockchain technology prevents the financial system from detecting the money and it can be converted to dollars or pesos in Mexico. In some cases, conversion to legal tender is not necessary: ​​some precursor suppliers in China are also paid for their products in cryptocurrency. The organization also buys real estate in the United States, makes shipments of cash or buys products in the US, such as cell phones, which are then sold in Mexico to complete the money laundering.

Image of DEA informants infiltrated inside the Sinaloa Cartel headed by Los Chapitos to transport the drug to the United States.

Special

The Department of Justice describes a strong, organized Sinaloa cartel as being “more ruthless, more violent, more deadly” than in the best years of El Chapo Guzmán. The alert from the United States focuses on the exponential growth of fentanyl trafficking and the severe damage it has already caused in that country. Between August 2021 and 2022, more than 107,000 Americans have died from an opioid overdose. Narcotics authorities say the drug is 50 times more potent than heroin. The structure set up by the Chapitos reinforces the thesis that Mexico, the United States and China are already submerged in a new model of illegal drug trafficking. The second generation of the Sinaloa cartel has the reach cemented by its founders —with a presence in around 45 countries in the world—, innovative tools and a vision similar to that of a transnational that not even El Chapo Guzmán in his best days reached imagine.

