In the Creuse, the hemp harvest looks particularly promising this year. However, Jouanny Chatoux, an organic farmer, is in low spirits, since he can neither sell nor process cannabis flowers.

For two years, this hemp plant has been relying on therapeutic cannabis since an experiment was supposed to be launched with 300 patients suffering from serious illnesses. Only, despite a vote in the National Assembly in 2019, he still sees nothing coming.

The farmer has the support of a local elected official who denounces, like many doctors and heads of patient associations, the government’s inertia on this issue.

Regardless of the medical aspect, in this single farm, the cultivation of cannabis for therapeutic purposes would create 7 full-time jobs.