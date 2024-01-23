Opel outlines its vision of the mobility of the future with the new one Experimentalconcept car which, according to the German giant, “offers a clear vision of where the brand will go in the coming years”. Ultra-modern design, cutting-edge aerodynamic efficiency, spacious and illuminated interior with lightweight seats and the superior head-up display: these are just some of the strengths which Opel wanted to enhance through this prototype, aimed at embodying the spirit pioneering of the Blitz brand, as CEO Florian Huettl defined it.

Electric prototype

The new Opel Experimental is in all respects a concentration of design and innovation. But there is also a nod to the electric future of the German brand: this prototype in fact consists of a 100% battery-electric crossover which is based on a Stellantis BEV platform cutting-edge, and also features

electric all-wheel drive. In terms of dimensionsit is not easy to place this SUV in a specific segment: if we look at the exterior we can talk about C segment, while the interior boasts the spaciousness of a D segment.

Cutting-edge design

Let's go back to design for a moment. At the front of the new Experimental, the new illuminated Opel Blitz logo is placed in the center of the Opel Compass, the guiding element of the German company's design philosophy, around which the next generation of Opel Vizor 4D. The logo is flanked by wing-shaped headlights that extend along the horizontal axis, a separate mention for the illuminated central crease. A script that is also repeated at the rear, with the Compass which is formed by the characteristic rear lights with relief lighting technology and the sophisticated glass transparency. In this case we do not find the iconic Blitz logo, replaced by the Opel writing. Elsewhere, traditional rear-view mirrors disappear: space for 180-degree cameras fully integrated into the C-pillars. There's also news for what concerns the wheel arches, sharper and more muscular than what Opel has always accustomed us to.

Aerodynamic efficiency

Also take a look at the aerodynamic efficiency of this prototype, exalted to maximum power by front and rear aerodynamic flaps. Also interesting is the presence of the rear diffuser, capable of extending or retracting depending on the prevailing driving situation. Last mention, but certainly not least, is for the tires developed in collaboration with Goodyear: they are made of recycled rubber and sit on 3-zone Ronal rims which boast an active function to further increase aerodynamic efficiency.

Innovative interiors

Moving inside the passenger compartment, Opel has decided to fit a steering wheel that folds when not in use

necessary thanks to the system steer-by-wire, aimed at further reducing weight by eliminating mechanical steering components. The overview is completed by the lightweight adaptive seats, which combine a slim but resistant structure with fabrics with 3D mesh technology. From a technological point of view we find the new TechBridgewhat Opel defines as a new interpretation of the Pure Panel seen in the brand's current models: traditional physical screens therefore disappear, replaced by augmented projection technology supported by artificial intelligence and natural voice control.