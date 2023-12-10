The Colombian National Team, which is not the original, but a very alternative selection, very far from the real one, very experimental, had a test in a friendly match. This team called up by Néstor Lorenzo, full of new players in the team, passed the test that was in front of it, the Venezuelan under-23 team, which it defeated 1-0 in a match played in Miami.

It was an experimental match, for the coach to look at new alternatives, players that he may take into account later when the real matches are played. That's why they, the chosen ones, played the game of life, to see if they could convince, to see if they showed that they had clothes for the senior team, the main one.

From the outset, the novelty of Colombia was that David Ospinathe historic goalkeeper who returned to the team, was not a starter: Álvaro Montero saved, who had no difficulties.

Besides, Nestor Lorenso He lined up men like Mackalister Silva, who had his official debut with the Colombian National Team and had a good performance, with leadership and personality, also with examples of his talent. Also on the field were players like Ian Poveda, a great performer, as well as Carlos Andres Gómez and Roger Martínez.



Colombia's game was built mainly on the left wing, where the player Ian Poveda It was very unbalanced. Also with the constant attack of Samuel Velásquez. That's where the first approaches were made. The aerial game was also a permanent means of attack.

The goal came just from the left, in a cross from Poveda to the far post where he was waiting. Carlos Andres Gomez, who pushed the ball towards the goal. The Venezuelan defender Andres Ferro He tried to clear and ended up scoring in his own goal, in 40 minutes.

The first part was under Colombian domain. Venezuela came close a couple of times, on one occasion with a good shot that went close.

In the second half the game did not change. Colombia had control, although it came closer with less clarity. Venezuela did not disturb the properties defended by Montero. Lorenzo was refreshing the team with players like Daniel Cataño, Henry Mosquera and Devan Tanton. Later, Diber Cambindo, Daniel Ruiz and Andrés Llinàs also arrived in the party.

A free kick by Brayan Vera, which was saved twice by the Venezuelan goalkeeper, was one of the team's best attacks. Also an approach by Sebastián Gómez that ended up colliding with the Venezuelan goalkeeper. Daniel Ruiz, for his part, managed to test the rival goalkeeper with a risk-free mid-distance shot.

This was the first of two games that Colombia will play in the United States, the next will be on Saturday, December 16 against Mexico.

