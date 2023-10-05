In cancer, time is money: the sooner a tumor is detected, the more likely it is to treat it and have a favorable prognosis. The problem is that the disease does not always show its face and, often, when it appears, in the form of symptoms or other malignant signs, it is already advanced. Scientists have embarked on a race in search of tools to advance the diagnosis and liquid biopsy, which detects biological traces of the tumor in blood or other fluids, is postulated as an early detection tool, even in apparently healthy people. This type of blood test—for the patient, it is like an extraction for a conventional analysis—is already used to monitor metastatic tumors or refine the prognosis after some oncological operations, but a new study published in Magazine The Lancet adds more evidence for a potential use of these techniques in the early detection of cancer in asymptomatic people. Experts warn, however, that this tool still has a long way to go to serve as population screening and its effectiveness will have to be refined to avoid false positives and overdiagnoses.

The tumor usually gives off signs of its presence to the body. Even though it appears invisible to the senses, without showing symptoms or signs of malignancy, it can already release tumor DNA, proteins or other molecules into the bloodstream that reveal its existence. Through liquid blood biopsies, which consist of extracting a blood sample and analyzing it in search of these biological traces of the tumor, oncologists can obtain, with a minimally invasive technique, invaluable information about the disease: from its mere presence, even if it is responding to treatment or generating resistance. “Liquid biopsy has many applications,” says Ana Vivancos, head of the Cancer Genomics laboratory at the Vall d’Hebron Institute of Oncology (VHIO). “In the metastatic scenario we use it to monitor mutations, to see if the patient responds to therapy or is progressing and how they are going to do so: the dynamics of the tumor DNA in the blood informs you of what is happening at a clinical level in the patient. It is also beginning to be used in the surgical setting: we know that if you operate on colon cancer and after one or two weeks you take a blood sample and there is tumor DNA, you have not cured that patient; and if you treat it with chemotherapy after the operation and then the tumor DNA disappears in the blood, you have cured it, but if it is still there, it will relapse,” explains the researcher. The third application—“the most difficult,” assumes Vivancos—is to use it to detect cancer in asymptomatic people.

The research published in The Lancet by American scientists adds evidence about the potential of liquid biopsy in that third line of action: early detection in asymptomatic people. The researchers recruited more than 6,600 apparently healthy participants, with and without risk factors for cancer, and subjected them to one of these blood tests for early detection of the disease: in 92 cases, signs of cancer were detected, and of them, 38 were actually diagnosed with a tumor, but another 57 were false positives—that is, they did not really have a disease. In total, in the year of follow-up that the study lasted, 121 participants were diagnosed with cancer: apart from the 35 detected with the liquid biopsy, another 86, who tested negative in that test (false negatives), were finally diagnosed with other techniques.

The test used in this study measures methylation patterns, which are like characteristic signatures within tumor DNA that, in addition to revealing the presence of disease, also point to its origin. “The trial detected many types of cancer for which there are no screening tests, including some that are in early stages. For example, cancers of the bile ducts, small intestine, pancreas and a spindle cell neoplasm were detected in early stages susceptible to surgical resection. “It is unlikely that these lethal malignancies would have been identified by physical examinations or routine screening,” the authors agree in the study. Almost half of the positives detected by the test were tumors in the early stages of the disease, in stages I and II — IV is the most serious.

Despite the cases of false positives and false negatives reported by the research, the scientists concluded that this study demonstrates “the clinical viability” of these tests, although they admit, of course, that more studies will be required to investigate “the safety, usefulness and clinical efficacy [de estas pruebas] as a cancer detection strategy.

The finding of the American researchers adds, in any case, to the preceding scientific literature that already pointed in this direction. A study by scientists at Johns Hopkins University published in the magazine Science In 2018, for example, it already validated the potential of another test (CancerSeek) to detect eight types of tumors. In 2020, another study in the same magazine demonstrated that it was possible to use this test to find tumors in asymptomatic people: after following 9,900 women, they found cancer in 26, allowing, in some cases, treatments with curative potential.

Lots of work to do

“The study of The Lancet shows that they have a test capable of detecting cancer in a good proportion of cases, but the data tells us that there is a lot of work to do. You have 86 false negatives, people who are not detected,” says Vivancos, who has not participated in the investigation. Along the same lines, Clara Montagut, head of the Digestive Oncology section at Hospital del Mar and researcher in the Molecular Cancer Therapy group at the Hospital del Mar Research Institute, assures that the new study, of which she was also not a part, “is a important step in the right direction, but more research is needed”: “The results are nothing to write home about, but they are similar to breast or colon screenings. With the advantage that adherence can increase here because many people do not do all the tests, mammograms, colonoscopies… but if it is only a blood test, yes.”

The experts consulted insist that the technique will have to be refined if it is to become, in the long term, a potential population screening tool. “It is a step forward, but not the definitive one,” says César Serrano, secretary of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology. The doctor, an oncologist in Vall d’Hebron, points out the technical and biological limitations surrounding liquid biopsy, such as the fact that not all tumors release DNA into the blood. “There are tumors where there is a lot of tumor DNA circulating in the blood, such as the lung, breast and colon. Thyroid or sarcomas, on the other hand, release little. And in tumors of the same type, there are some that release DNA and others that do not,” he argues.

In fact, one of the traditional obstacles of liquid blood biopsy is that tumor DNA is usually better detected if the disease is more advanced. In earlier stages it can be more complex, says Vivancos: “The patients who are being overlooked are those who are in stages I and II because they have less release of DNA into the blood. The more metastatic they are, the more DNA they release and apart from the stage, the more malignancy, the greater the release. Although sarcoma, for example, releases little and generally has a good prognosis, and pancreatic cancer, which is very aggressive, releases little. We still do not clearly understand how tumors release DNA into the blood,” admits the researcher.

The scientists consulted also highlight the need to improve the technique to avoid both false positives and missed cases. “We need to be very sensitive, for cancer to catch us; and that it has specificity, that is, it does not tell you that there is cancer where there is none,” summarizes Montagut. Detecting a false positive means subjecting a truly healthy person to unnecessary medical tests and a load of useless stress. Vivancos insists: “We are not ready yet. The technique has advanced, but many patients miss it. More than the false positive, which is a problem because of the stress you generate, the problem is the false negatives.”

A promising technique

Experts point out that the risk of overdiagnosis must also be assessed, which is the detection of lesions that may not progress into cancer or disappear on their own. And Serrano also adds that to become a population screening, in addition to having clinical validity—which identifies the biomarker in the blood—it is necessary to demonstrate “clinical usefulness, which has a positive impact on patients because it improves survival.”

The possibilities of liquid biopsy, in any case, are immense, agree the voices consulted. Both in blood and in other fluids—Vivancos has just participated in research that tests the possibilities of it in breast milk and there are also studies in cerebrospinal fluid to detect brain tumors—. The VHIO researcher is optimistic, but “realistic,” she says: “I think it will reach the screening [cribado] population, but the technique must be improved.” For now, it already serves to monitor the disease in real time and aspires to serve, in the short term, to guide some treatment. “It is very promising, but it is still practically just research,” Serrano clarifies.

