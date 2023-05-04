An experimental Alzheimer’s drug has slowed the decline in patients’ ability to think clearly and carry out daily tasks by more than a third in a large clinical trial by more than a third, drugmaker Eli Lilly said on Wednesday.

Based on the results in people with early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease, Lilly said it plans to apply for approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of June.

The drug, donanemab, works by removing plaque build-up in the brain known as amyloid, which is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. However, some side effects have been reported; there were three deaths in the study among people who took the drug, two of which were attributed to adverse events such as brain swelling or microbleeding, known as amyloid-related imaging abnormalities or ARIA. The trial was run on over 1,700 patients for 18 months.

“For every drug, for every disease, there are potential risks and benefits,” said Lilly’s chief scientific and medical officer, Dr. Daniel Skovronsky. But he noted that nearly half of the participants who took the drug, 47%, showed no decline in a key measure of cognition over the course of a year, compared with 29% of those who took a placebo.

That’s “the kind of efficacy that’s never been seen before in Alzheimer’s disease,” Skovronsky said.

Drug development for Alzheimer’s disease has been riddled with failures, but Lilly’s drug is among a new group showing promise. The first, Eisai and Biogen’s Leqembi, received accelerated FDA approval in January.

Skovronsky, who noted that he has worked in the Alzheimer’s field for 25 years, said the new class of drugs is different because of “the amount of amyloid they can clear and how quickly they can clear it.”

The medicine is given by infusion once a month. Donanemab clears amyloid so effectively, the company says, that the majority of patients in the study – 52% – were able to stop taking the drug within a year, and 72% were able to do so within a year and a half. The researchers will continue to monitor the progress of these patients.

In the study, researchers divided participants into two groups, separated by levels of a brain protein known as tau. A 35% reduction in cognitive and functional decline was seen in the group with intermediate levels of tau, whose disease did not progress as much. When this intermediate group was combined with the group with the highest levels of tau, the number was 22%. The results have not been peer-reviewed or published in a journal.

Lilly filed for accelerated approval with the FDA for donanemab based on previous results, but was rejected in January when the agency sought more data. With these results, the company will apply for full approval, which should lead to broader insurance reimbursement for the drug. Leqembi was approved on an accelerated basis in January, and Medicare is not expected to widely cover the drug until it also receives full approval, likely in early July.

Leqembi costs $26,500 a year. Skovronsky declined to discuss the potential price of donanemab before the drug is approved.