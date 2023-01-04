The Food and Drug Administration, the US equivalent of ANVISA, may decide this week whether to grant accelerated approval to the investigational dementia drug lecanemab, according to Eisai and Biogen, the companies that make the drug.

Lecanemab — one of the first experimental dementia drugs to appear to slow the progression of cognitive decline — has shown “potential” as a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, according to Phase 3 study results, but has raised safety concerns due to its association with certain serious adverse events, including cerebral edema and bleeding.

Alzheimer’s: Japan authorizes blood test to detect disease

In July, the FDA accepted Eisai’s Biological License Application for lecanemab under the accelerated approval process and granted the drug priority review, according to the company. The accelerated approval program allows for early approval of drugs that treat serious conditions and “fill an unmet medical need” while the drugs continue to be studied in larger and longer trials.

The FDA is expected to decide whether to grant accelerated approval to lecanemab by Jan. 6, Eisai spokeswoman Libby Holman confirmed.

The Alzheimer’s Association also expects the FDA to take action by Jan. 6, Maria Carrillo, the group’s chief scientific officer, said in a statement.

“We believe, based on the totality of positive data from clinical trials of this treatment, that the FDA should approve. Published, peer-reviewed results show that lecanemab will provide patients in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease with more time to participate in daily life and live independently. This could mean many more months of recognition from your spouse, children and grandchildren,” Carrillo said in the statement.

She added that the Alzheimer’s Association hopes the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will “move quickly” to cover the drug and “review their coverage decision that currently blocks access to this treatment.” CMS determines whether to cover FDA-approved therapies based on whether it considers them safe and effective.

“The Alzheimer’s Association has filed a formal application asking CMS to provide full and unrestricted coverage for FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatments,” said Carrillo.

Lecanemab, a monoclonal antibody, is not a cure, but it works by binding to beta-amyloid, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

In late November, results from an 18-month Phase 3 clinical trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that lecanemab “reduced markers of amyloid in early Alzheimer’s disease and resulted in moderately smaller declines in measures of cognition and function than placebo at age 18. months, but was associated with adverse events.”

Results also showed that approximately 6.9% of study participants who received lecanemab, as an intravenous infusion, discontinued the study due to adverse events, compared with 2.9% of those who received placebo. Overall, there were serious adverse events in 14% of the lecanemab group and 11.3% of the placebo group.

The most common adverse events in the lecanemab group were reactions to the intravenous infusions and abnormalities on their MRI scans, such as brain swelling and bleeding, called amyloid-related imaging abnormalities, or ARIA, which can become life-threatening.

Some people suffering from ARIA may not experience symptoms, but occasionally it can lead to hospitalization or lasting impairment. And the frequency of ARIAs appeared to be higher in people who had a gene called APOE4, which can increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. ARIA “were numerically less common” among non-APOE4 carriers.

Study results also showed that approximately 0.7% of participants in the lecanemab group and 0.8% of participants in the placebo group died, corresponding to six deaths in the lecanemab group and seven in the placebo group.

Even if the FDA offers accelerated approval for the drug, it will still be studied in more robust trials. And if those tests confirm that the drug offers a clinical benefit, the FDA can grant traditional approval. But if confirmatory testing does not show benefit, the FDA has regulatory procedures that could lead to the drug being withdrawn from the market.

“If and when this drug is approved by the FDA, it will take physicians some time to look at how this drug may or may not be effective in their own patients,” especially since APOE4 gene carriers may be at risk. increased risk of side effects, Dr. Richard Isaacson, director of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic at the Brain Health Center at Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt School of Medicine, who is not involved in the lecanemab study or its development.

More than 300 Alzheimer’s treatments are in clinical trials, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Alzheimer’s disease was first documented in 1906 when Dr. Alois Alzheimer discovered changes in the brain tissue of a woman suffering from memory loss, language problems and unpredictable behavior.

The debilitating disease affects more than 6 million adults in the United States and 1.2 million Brazilians.