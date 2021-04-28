Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy hosted the distinguished American political scientist Professor Elliot A. Cohen, Dean of the Paul H. Nitz School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, who delivered a hypothetical lecture titled “Practical Experiences Versus Scientific-Based Jurisprudence in International Relations”, in the presence of the Academy’s students, administrative and academic staff, and a number of State and International Cooperation staff.

This lecture comes as a new addition to the series of lectures and sessions that the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy continues to organize by hosting the most prominent academics, diplomats and political figures locally and internationally. Professor Cohen’s hypothetical lecture discussed studying the reality of the efforts taken by diplomats based on scientific foundations in international relations. Diplomats working in the field.

This lecture paves the way for further cooperation between the Academy and the College of Advanced International Studies within the intellectual leadership activities in subjects such as international cooperation, strategic studies and public policy.

Bernardino Leon, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, welcomed Professor Cohen, stressing that he was able, through his inspiring views, to open new horizons in the fields of international affairs. Leon pointed out the importance of such events for the students of the Academy. He said, “As one of the internationally respected centers in the field of formulating foreign policy and preparing leaders of diplomatic work, the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy is committed to keeping its future diplomats students in direct interaction with the best diplomats, politicians and academics around the world through the various activities and events it organizes.”

He also lectured at the US Naval War College before moving to the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University in 1990.

Skills

Eliot Cohen said: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the College of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University are working to prepare generations of professional graduates in the management of international affairs, as each provides its students with basic skills for diplomatic work, which start from writing memos, public speaking, the art of preparing reports and conducting negotiations. But most importantly, both institutions teach their students how to make judgments based on scientific foundations.

Elliot Cohen is a professor at the Robert Osgood Fellowship at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies. He also holds the Dean of the College and obtained a bachelor’s and doctorate degrees from Harvard University, where he worked as a teacher for some time.