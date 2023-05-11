The aspects of the problem of the health emergency, that is, of the covid pandemic, can be summarized as a lack of foresight and previous prevention, excessive profits from pharmaceutical companies and a lack of infrastructure and care equipment, as well as trained personnel.

At the beginning of the new century (2003), the WHO made the decision to require countries to have an emergency plan for possible pandemics, particularly influenza. Mexico prepared the corresponding plan to later archive it. In this way, when the influenza A H1N1 epidemic arrived, no one remembered the plan, not even Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, then national epidemiology manager.

The most scandalous topic of the covid-19 pandemic is the high profits of pharmaceutical companies A report from the SOMO research center in the Netherlands from the beginning of 2023 shows that Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna and Sinovac inflated prices despite the fact that they received public money for their research and from Advance Purchase Agreements (APAs) with rich countries. According to this report, pharmaceutical companies received at least $86.5 billion through these APAs. These agreements also did not include the freezing of medicine prices or their commercialization at the production price, which caused the prices of the different vaccines to escalate over time.

The seven main pharmaceutical companies that market vaccines have achieved exorbitant profits: 90 billion dollars in 2021 and 2022. Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Sinovac top the list of companies with the highest profits in their last fiscal year, well above AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, and Novavax. The former’s profit on sales is more than 50 percent compared to an industry average of 5 percent. Governments spent billions in funds to support vaccine research and development. The producers of the biologics received $5.8 billion in public funds, with the United States government being the largest financier.

On the other hand, there is growing inequality in health, with only 23 percent of people in low-income countries getting full doses compared to nearly 100 percent in wealthy nations. This points to the growing inequality in health and in the use of technology between and within countries. If the world population had been vaccinated at the rate of rich nations, 9 million deaths would have been prevented.

Simultaneously, the rich countries pressed together with the multinationals so that an agreement for the exemption of vaccines, diagnostic tests and other treatments against covid-19 would not be reached within the World Trade Organization (WTO), based on the exception clause for public health products adopted in Doha following the HIV/AIDS epidemic in 2001. This proposal was made by India and South Africa based on the Agreements on Intellectual Property Rights with Trade (TRIPS).

The international decision-making process during the covid-19 emergency continued to have a strong neoliberal influence. This is illustrated by the fact that part of the debate was based on the concept of public goods and not on that of the commons. It may seem like a simple word problem, but it is directly related to the conception of the State and its role in solving community problems. In this way, the neoliberal State or based on neoclassical economics focuses its attention on public goods understood as those that cannot be owned by anyone or exclude someone. Common goods arise as a purpose of the social State, which puts the well-being of the population or social rights before the market, for which the State pays for them through taxes, generally progressive.

The great lessons for Mexico are that while the pandemic demonstrated the fragility of our public health system, it also clarified our ability to close ranks and act as a single public system. It is on this basis that today services are being federalized and changing priorities and the care model.

The Mexican case

The positive: rapid and almost universal vaccination (herd immunity), but at a very high monetary cost; public operation as a universal and free system; non-rejection due to lack of assurance; very rapid increase in beds, but with an uneven distribution; Growing Awareness of Medicines as an Element of Sovereignty, Latin American Medicines Agency. Practices.

The negative: obvious weakness of the public health system, particularly that of the states – a reflection of the unequal distribution of wealth and a much stronger impact among the poor; private system, which only supported the simplest against government payment; strong impact of the previous dismantling.