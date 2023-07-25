A new package of security measures for museums should make it more difficult for thieves to steal art. It is especially important for medium-sized and small museums that security is tightened. It is precisely there that security is often something that is ‘added on the side’. For Frans Hals, who has been stolen from Leerdam no less than three times, they come too late: “It’s super frustrating that we have to look for that painting again.”

#Experienced #thieves #strike #smaller #museums #wanted #market