Citizens looking for work reported that the cumulative GPA, the difficulty of finding a specialty, years of experience, and the cumulative GPA are the most common problems they face within employment fairs, and the main reasons behind their inability to obtain jobs through the fairs, as they confirmed to “Emirates Today”, on the sidelines of the National Fair. For employment in Sharjah, entities require “IELTS” and “EMSAT”, which is impossible for them.

In detail, Abdullah Al-Mazmi, a recent graduate, said that he specialized in the field of renewable energy at the American University of Sharjah, but he is still looking for a job until now, after completing his national service, pointing out that he is looking for a job whether in the government or private sector, but he cannot find it. His specialty is available in the employment fairs he has visited before.

He added to “Emirates Today” that there is another problem facing him, which is the “accumulative average”, as institutions require an average of more than 3.5 out of 4, despite the difference in the degree of difficulty of the curricula from one university to another, which may help students in lower universities in level, to obtain more jobs than others in higher level universities.

Faisal Ahmed Hassan stated that he holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the University of Sharjah, but he faces difficulty in finding his specialty at employment fairs, as most of them focus on banking jobs, in addition to the lack of response from the companies that are applied for, which makes it difficult to obtain a job. At employment fairs.

Rashid Ahmed, who holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the American University of Sharjah, confirmed that he faces extreme difficulty in finding his specialty at employment fairs, in addition to the problem of the “cumulative average” that authorities request, which may “difference” in a percentage of 0.1 to obtain a job, calling on the authorities Government and private sectors need to be more flexible in facilitating opportunities for young citizens.

Hamid Jassim Al-Mazmi said that he is not currently studying and is trying to look for a job, but employment fairs always require experience, IELTS, and EMSAT, which makes them impossible conditions.

Zayed Obaid stated that employment fairs do not provide all the specializations that suit young citizens, but rather focus on specific jobs, and some entities require years of experience and advanced certificates, which is considered impossible for him.

Citizen Hamdan Muhammad, a person of determination, said that he is looking for a job at employment fairs, whether in the government or private sector, noting that he faces employment problems, most notably the failure to respond to applications submitted to the majority of agencies. He also applied through (Nafis), but the majority of jobs offered to (Nafis) in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which is difficult for him, and he demanded an increase in the number of jobs offered through (Nafis) in the Northern Emirates.

Mohammed Al Shamsi said that he had participated in employment fairs before, but the most prominent problem he faced was the lack of any contact with him after applying, in addition to the qualifications and years of experience required by many jobs. He called for providing opportunities for recent graduates, and providing training programs for them in jobs to facilitate their placement. With it.