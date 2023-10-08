Sunday, October 8, 2023, 08:21



This week, the Plenary Hall of the Murcia City Council was the scene of the reception for the nine future teachers who for a year will work as conversation assistants in different educational centers in the Region. These students, who participate in the ‘Work Experience’ program of the Hispanic Institute of Murcia, come from New Zealand, the United States and the United Kingdom.

In addition to linguistic immersion, they will have the opportunity to learn about the culture, traditions and gastronomy of the city. Working and living with Spaniards and other classmates will give them a more global perspective of the environment that surrounds them, while their work will help students acquire a greater international vision.