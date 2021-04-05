No visits to relatives, no more than five kilometers: In Ireland, the rules have been stricter for some time than in Germany. In Dublin they know what Germany can expect.

D.he sun is shining, it is spring-like warm and almost windless these days in Dublin. The weather, which is rather unusually good for Ireland, attracts people to the parks and strolls to the beach. The lockdown allows this, provided the rules are adhered to. Long queues form in front of the cafes in the city center. Nobody is allowed to sit there, especially not inside, but not outside either. Restaurants, pubs and cafes are still only open “for pick-up”. Except for supermarkets, no shops are allowed to receive customers. So far, something like in Germany. Since the end of December there has been a strict lockdown against the spread of the coronavirus in Ireland, which only turns out to be such on closer inspection.

Strict – this means, among other things, that friends and family are not allowed to be visited, freedom of movement is permanently restricted. The “urgent recommendation” currently being made in Hesse that only two households with a maximum of five people should meet in private, in houses and apartments, sounds like a dream of the future for the Irish. Because being able to receive friends still seems a long way off, even after the latest easing.